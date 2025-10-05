History! San Diego FC set MLS expansion points record

San Diego FC entered the MLS history books on Saturday, setting a new expansion-season points record of 60 points with their 4-2 win at Houston Dynamo FC.
The league newcomers surpassed the previous record of 57 points, which was set by LAFC in 2018.
Incredible introduction
With one game left in their debut regular season (18W-9L-6D), San Diego lead the Western Conference table and continue to defy expectations.
Head coach Mikey Varas' team is looking to enter the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as the West's No. 1 seed.
Should San Diego win MLS Cup on Dec. 6, they'd join the 1998 Chicago Fire as the second-ever expansion team to hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Top-to-bottom talent
San Diego's two Designated Player signings, wingers Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer, were named All-Stars alongside midfielder Jeppe Tverskov.
Dreyer could win MLS Newcomer of the Year and is firmly in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race, posting 35 goal contributions (17g/18a). Meanwhile, Lozano has returned to the Mexican national team while posting 9g/10a.
Other key signings include USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre, fullback Luca Bombino and goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos.