Lionel Messi enters exclusive MLS club in Inter Miami masterpiece

Messi (24g/17a) is now just the second player in MLS history to reach at least 40 combined goals and assists in a regular-season campaign, after Carlos Vela’s record 49 with LAFC in 2019

After racking up three assists in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the New England Revolution , Inter Miami CF 's legendary No. 10 reached 41 goal contributions on the season.

Messi-led rout

It was Messi’s playmaking that led the way as Miami had their way with the Revolution’s defense.

The GOAT assisted Tadeo Allende’s 32nd-minute goal that opened the scoring. Then, prior to the halftime break, he connected with former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba with a pretty piece of dribbling inside the box. The vintage combination doubled Miami’s lead.

Dor Turgeman pulled one back for the visitors in the 59th minute, but Miami reacted almost immediately. Messi, just a minute later, set up Allende's second goal of the night shortly before Alba added a brace of his own to round out the scoreboard.

"He gave us the possibility of opening the score and then securing [the result]," head coach Javier Mascherano said post-game of Messi's latest standout performance. "Not only with the pass for Jordi, but when they [New England] made it 2-1, and in the next play with an assist that only he can give.