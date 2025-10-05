Supporters' Shield shocker: Philadelphia Union's epic season defies the odds

"I've got to give them a lot of credit. Give the new players who came in a lot of credit. This is for sure the deepest team we've had."

"The new coaching staff reinvigorated the locker room, came in here with a lot of energy and some new ideas and really set the tone from the beginning, from preseason," Bedoya said.

"What they've done, what they've committed, what they've rebuilt, you just have to tip your hat to everybody here at the club."

"It's sweet," Carnell, who replaced legendary head coach Jim Curtin in January, told MLS Season Pass. "These guys invested in the very beginning to get rewarded today and I'm so happy for them.

And yet the Union did just that, completing the feat with Saturday's 1-0 home win over New York City FC courtesy of Mikael Uhre 's lone goal. A raucous Subaru Park crowd celebrated the historic moment a year after Philadelphia missed the postseason altogether.

The league's best team during the regular season were hardly a favorite to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, let alone claim the Shield, in their first year under head coach Bradley Carnell.

Silencing critics

A big part of Philadelphia's historic season was about proving doubters wrong.

For the Union as a whole, proving that winning just nine matches in 2024 was a fluke by crafting the league's stingiest defense in 2025 (33 goals conceded).

For Carnell, proving that, despite parting ways with St. Louis CITY SC just a year after leading the then-expansion side to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during their inaugural 2023 season, he still boasts the chops to win in MLS.

"This is what we've seen from the guys all the way through the season: this hunger and this desire just to prove people wrong last year, whatever happened," Carnell said.

"For me personally as well, whatever happened. It was this combination of, I would say two failures, right? To grow it together, to build something together, for them to absorb information and then execute. It's amazing."

While the attitude from those outside observers may have been skeptical, the belief never wavered inside the locker room.