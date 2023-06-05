Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Petrović, Torres reinforce potential in Matchday 17

Jonathan Sigal

Some of MLS’s brightest young talents were at their best in Matchday 17, garnering Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors as a result.

23MLS_TOTM-MD117-4x5

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made five saves in a 0-0 draw at New York City FC, reinforcing why there’s transfer buzz around the Serbian international possibly reaching the game’s highest levels.

Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres – a club-record signing and veteran of Uruguay’s 2022 World Cup squad – may have ignited his 2023 season, scoring twice in a 3-0 win at the shorthanded New York Red Bulls.

Philadelphia Union striker Julián Carranza bagged his second brace in three matchdays, pacing a 3-0 win over CF Montréal and offering another data point in Jim Curtin’s belief that the Argentine can “play anywhere.”

To round out the midfield: Torres’ Orlando teammate, winger Iván Angulo, had 1g/1a in an electric showing. Then centrally, St. Louis CITY SC’s Eduard Löwen had 1g/1a in a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at FC Dallas to draw level in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (10 goals).

Aside from Carranza, Columbus Crew striker Christian Ramírez and Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubín both had game-changing performances. Ramírez had 2g/1a in a thrilling 4-2 win over Charlotte FC, while Rubín’s brace in a 2-1 win at Austin FC marked his first goals of the year.

Two World Cup veterans man the fullback spots in Nouhou (Seattle Sounders FC) and Richie Laryea (Toronto FC). They both had strong two-way showings as Seattle battled the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw and Toronto earned a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC.

D.C. United center back Donovan Pines scored the opener in a 2-1 win at ailing Inter Miami CF and hardly put a foot wrong. And lastly: Orlando’s Oscar Pareja adds another Coach of the Matchday nod to his impressive résumé as his Lions moved to 2W-0L-3D in their last five games.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Djordje Petrović (NE) - Nouhou (SEA), Donovan Pines (DC), Richie Laryea (TOR) - Iván Angulo (ORL), Eduard Löwen (STL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Facundo Torres (ORL) - Julián Carranza (PHI), Christian Ramírez (CLB), Rubio Rubín (RSL)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: Gavin Beavers (RSL), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Kervin Arriaga (MIN), Mateusz Klich (DC), Erik Thommy (SKC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD17

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY use "a bit of chaos" to smash MLS expansion records
Julián Carranza keeps "getting better and better" for Philadelphia Union
Facundo Torres heating up? Orlando City star finds "turning point"
Luciano Acosta finds "best form" as FC Cincinnati roll through MLS
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Djordje Petrovic Nouhou Tolo Donovan Pines Richie Laryea Iván Angulo Eduard Löwen Hany Mukhtar Facundo Torres Julian Carranza Christian Ramirez Rubio Rubín

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy answer call in Matchday 16
Team of the Matchday: Insigne, Mukhtar rise above in Matchday 15
Team of the Matchday: Orlando City, St. Louis CITY make Rivalry Week statements
More News
More News
Team of the Matchday: Petrović, Torres reinforce potential in Matchday 17
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Petrović, Torres reinforce potential in Matchday 17
How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
US Open Cup

How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17
Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United: Look for Bouanga to score

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United: Look for Bouanga to score
Your Monday Kickoff: Club León deserve their flowers for CCL win over LAFC
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Club León deserve their flowers for CCL win over LAFC
MLS Abroad XI: Who were the best exports in Europe's 2022-23 season?
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

MLS Abroad XI: Who were the best exports in Europe's 2022-23 season?
More News
Video
Video
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:08

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | June 3, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | June 3, 2023
PK Goal: R. Gauld vs. SKC, 88'
0:40

PK Goal: R. Gauld vs. SKC, 88'
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 3, 2023
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 3, 2023
More Video