Team of the Matchday: Petrović, Torres reinforce potential in Matchday 17

Some of MLS’s brightest young talents were at their best in Matchday 17, garnering Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors as a result.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made five saves in a 0-0 draw at New York City FC, reinforcing why there’s transfer buzz around the Serbian international possibly reaching the game’s highest levels.
Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres – a club-record signing and veteran of Uruguay’s 2022 World Cup squad – may have ignited his 2023 season, scoring twice in a 3-0 win at the shorthanded New York Red Bulls.
Philadelphia Union striker Julián Carranza bagged his second brace in three matchdays, pacing a 3-0 win over CF Montréal and offering another data point in Jim Curtin’s belief that the Argentine can “play anywhere.”
To round out the midfield: Torres’ Orlando teammate, winger Iván Angulo, had 1g/1a in an electric showing. Then centrally, St. Louis CITY SC’s Eduard Löwen had 1g/1a in a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at FC Dallas to draw level in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (10 goals).
Aside from Carranza, Columbus Crew striker Christian Ramírez and Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubín both had game-changing performances. Ramírez had 2g/1a in a thrilling 4-2 win over Charlotte FC, while Rubín’s brace in a 2-1 win at Austin FC marked his first goals of the year.
Two World Cup veterans man the fullback spots in Nouhou (Seattle Sounders FC) and Richie Laryea (Toronto FC). They both had strong two-way showings as Seattle battled the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw and Toronto earned a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC.
D.C. United center back Donovan Pines scored the opener in a 2-1 win at ailing Inter Miami CF and hardly put a foot wrong. And lastly: Orlando’s Oscar Pareja adds another Coach of the Matchday nod to his impressive résumé as his Lions moved to 2W-0L-3D in their last five games.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Djordje Petrović (NE) - Nouhou (SEA), Donovan Pines (DC), Richie Laryea (TOR) - Iván Angulo (ORL), Eduard Löwen (STL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Facundo Torres (ORL) - Julián Carranza (PHI), Christian Ramírez (CLB), Rubio Rubín (RSL)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: Gavin Beavers (RSL), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Kervin Arriaga (MIN), Mateusz Klich (DC), Erik Thommy (SKC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
