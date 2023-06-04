St. Louis CITY use "a bit of chaos" to smash MLS expansion records

“I think the team knows that, and we always want to give our best because we want to perform very well for everything the fans in the city are doing for us.”

“I would like to play here 34 times a year in this stadium and have no away games,” the potential MLS All-Star midfielder said. “It's always great. It doesn't matter if we lose or if we are winning, these fans are just loyal. They're always supporting us and always have our backs.

Penalty kicks from Eduard Löwen and Niko Gioacchini bookended a Tomáš Ostrák finish, giving CITY SC six wins from eight tries at their downtown venue. If only they could always play before the St. Louis soccer faithful, Löwen joked postgame.

The result is becoming routine for the 2023 expansion team, which reclaimed the Western Conference lead Saturday night behind a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC .

1 - @stlCITYsc has 28 points, 9 wins, 32 goals and a +18 goal difference in their first 14 regular season matches. All are MLS records for an expansion team at this stage of a season. Unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/wxjAoYb2Zw

St. Louis, off to the best-ever start for an MLS expansion team, have mostly steered clear of early-MLS struggles that typically nag newcomers – save for an April/May skid that coincided with a quad injury to DP striker João Klauss.

Increased contributions from Löwen, goalkeeper Roman Bürki and other veterans have proven crucial in ensuring the level remains high and doesn’t regress.

“It's just a lot of fun to lead these young guys and to see how successful we are at the moment,” said Bürki, their first-ever captain.

Asked about their impressive form, head coach Bradley Carnell credited both the St. Louis fans and buy-in to the club’s high-action tactical approach.

“The fans just bring another notch and we have it really good here in St. Louis,” said Carnell. “The fans have taken this on and run with it. … We are so proud of the energy, and then it's the style of play. It's the edginess, it's the chippiness. We always play on that nice edge of what's allowed.