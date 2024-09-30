Team of the Matchday: NYCFC stars shine, LAFC bounce back 

Forwards dominated this weekend, with four strikers bagging braces on Matchday 35. New York City FC star Alonso Martínez led the way for his side during a rout of the New York Red Bulls, while LAFC bounced back in a big way with a road win.
NYCFC struck early and often against their arch-rivals during a dominant 5-1 victory at Red Bull Arena. Martínez was the catalyst, scoring two goals, while veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez (1g/1a) and homegrown defender Tayvon Gray (1g/1a) also got on the scoresheet. The win secured City an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot and gave head coach Nick Cushing's side bragging rights in the Hudson River Derby.
CF Montréal continued their climb towards a playoff place with a convincing 3-0 win over San Jose. Striker Josef Martínez was the difference-maker, finding the back of the net twice. Kelvin Yeboah also scored a brace in Minnesota's 3-0 thumping of the Colorado Rapids, which vaulted the Loons over Portland in the West's Wild Card race.
Two Orlando City players earned a place in the Team of the Matchday, as the Lions cruised to a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. Ramiro Enrique (1g/1a) was the focal point going forward, while defender Rodrigo Schlegel (1g/0a) scored his first goal of the season.
Cedric Teuchert (1g/2a) propelled St. Louis CITY to a 3-1 victory over their Midwest rivals Sporting KC, while Lewis O'Brien locked down the midfield for LAFC, providing an assist on the Black & Gold's opening goal in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati, which fired them back into second place in the West.
Yeimar anchored the backline during the Seattle Sounders' 1-0 win over playoff rivals Houston, winning eight duels and recording seven interceptions. Aljaž Ivačič was critical in keeping a clean sheet for New England, as the Revs held off Nashville, 1-0, thanks to his three saves.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Rodrigo Schlegel (ORL), Yeimar (SEA), Tayvon Gray (NYC) - Cedric Teuchert (STL), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Lewis O’Brien (LAFC), Ramiro Enrique (ORL) - Josef Martínez (MTL), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN)
Coach: Nick Cushing (NYC)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Caden Clark (MTL), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Lionel Messi (MIA), Christian Benteke (DC), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Brandon Bye (NE)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.