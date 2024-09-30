Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: NYCFC stars shine, LAFC bounce back 

Cal Meachem

Forwards dominated this weekend, with four strikers bagging braces on Matchday 35. New York City FC star Alonso Martínez led the way for his side during a rout of the New York Red Bulls, while LAFC bounced back in a big way with a road win.

24mls_totm_md29_4x5

NYCFC struck early and often against their arch-rivals during a dominant 5-1 victory at Red Bull Arena. Martínez was the catalyst, scoring two goals, while veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez (1g/1a) and homegrown defender Tayvon Gray (1g/1a) also got on the scoresheet. The win secured City an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot and gave head coach Nick Cushing's side bragging rights in the Hudson River Derby.

CF Montréal continued their climb towards a playoff place with a convincing 3-0 win over San Jose. Striker Josef Martínez was the difference-maker, finding the back of the net twice. Kelvin Yeboah also scored a brace in Minnesota's 3-0 thumping of the Colorado Rapids, which vaulted the Loons over Portland in the West's Wild Card race.

Two Orlando City players earned a place in the Team of the Matchday, as the Lions cruised to a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. Ramiro Enrique (1g/1a) was the focal point going forward, while defender Rodrigo Schlegel (1g/0a) scored his first goal of the season.

Cedric Teuchert (1g/2a) propelled St. Louis CITY to a 3-1 victory over their Midwest rivals Sporting KC, while Lewis O'Brien locked down the midfield for LAFC, providing an assist on the Black & Gold's opening goal in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati, which fired them back into second place in the West.

Yeimar anchored the backline during the Seattle Sounders' 1-0 win over playoff rivals Houston, winning eight duels and recording seven interceptions. Aljaž Ivačič was critical in keeping a clean sheet for New England, as the Revs held off Nashville, 1-0, thanks to his three saves.

24mls_audixgdp_trackergraphic_4x5_md35

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Rodrigo Schlegel (ORL), Yeimar (SEA), Tayvon Gray (NYC) - Cedric Teuchert (STL), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Lewis O’Brien (LAFC), Ramiro Enrique (ORL) - Josef Martínez (MTL), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN)

Coach: Nick Cushing (NYC)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Caden Clark (MTL), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Lionel Messi (MIA), Christian Benteke (DC), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Brandon Bye (NE)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

LAFC's massive week, NYCFC's derby dominance & more from Matchday 35
Stock Up, Stock Down: Orlando, Montréal continue upward ascent 
Denis Bouanga seals LAFC's playoff spot: "He's unstoppable"
Lionel Messi & Inter Miami on verge of Supporters' Shield: What's needed?
Cal Meachem
Team of the Matchday Matchday Josef Martinez Alonso Martínez Kelvin Yeboah Cedric Teuchert Maximiliano Moralez Lewis O'Brien Ramiro Enrique Rodrigo Schlegel Tayvon Gray Yeimar Gomez Andrade Aljaz Ivacic

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Charlotte rebound, Philadelphia push for playoffs
Team of the Matchday: Evander mounts MVP charge, Sporting KC duo pops off
Team of the Matchday: Messi, Puig steal the show in Matchday 32
More News
More News
If the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 36

If the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 36
Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
New York City FC: Alonso Martínez named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

New York City FC: Alonso Martínez named Player of the Matchday
Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe drives community forward

Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe drives community forward
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 35: Alonso Martínez
1:07

Player of the Matchday 35: Alonso Martínez
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC: Were the big calls correct?
5:37
Instant Replay

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC: Were the big calls correct?
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:31

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 35!
21:50

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 35!