Denis Bouanga seals LAFC's playoff spot: "He's unstoppable"

“It's a big, big win for us, especially within this week,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said after the 2-1 victory . “Anytime you try to come here and win, it's a very difficult place to play.”

Bouanga magic

Amid squad rotation, Cherundolo & Co. got an opener from 18-year-old winger David Martínez before Denis Bouanga came off the bench to supply the dagger.

“Denis always wants to play; he never wants to rest,” Cherundolo said. “He was quite upset with me for not starting. And that's okay. Everybody can hate me, that's fine. But I think freshness and also making sure he's getting enough rest makes him also better.”

To Bouanga’s chagrin, his shift started as a halftime substitute after going nearly 110 minutes on Wednesday vs. Sporting Kansas City. But the reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner still got on the end of a play started by co-stars Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud to take center stage vs. Cincy.

“Obviously, he's physically capable to play every game, but when he loses his explosiveness, he is still extremely good and we're happy to have him,” Cherundolo said. “But with explosiveness and freshness, he's unstoppable.”

Unstoppable indeed. Bouanga's 18th goal of the season will feature prominently in his 2024 sizzle reel.