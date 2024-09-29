Lionel Messi & Inter Miami on verge of Supporters' Shield: What's needed?

Another game, another Lionel Messi golazo.
That was Inter Miami CF's highlight-centric moment Saturday night, battling back to draw 1-1 against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium. And Messi's 15th goal of the season was an absolute beauty, curled home with his golden left foot from nearly 25 yards out.
But the other main development? Inter Miami are on the verge of clinching the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.
That opportunity arrives Wednesday at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew, a matchup of the Eastern Conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1, FOX Deportes). The scenario is simple: win at Columbus and Inter Miami raise their first-ever Supporters' Shield title.
"We’re still at the top, still leading, in first place," defender Jordi Alba said post-game. "And that’s what’s important. It’s true that we’ve had opportunities to already clinch the league. … Hopefully, on Wednesday against Columbus, we can win and seal the league title."
Missed chance?
As Alba mentioned, Inter Miami potentially could have clinched the league's regular-season crown before October rolled around. But in the last 10 days, Messi & Co. have been frustrated by draws at Atlanta United (2-2) and New York City FC (1-1) before hosting Charlotte (1-1).
While the Herons end Matchday 35 with a seven-point lead in the Shield race, ahead of Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy, they're hoping for more. It's the standard set by Messi, Alba Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets – the club's four FC Barcelona icons.
"We are in a moment that's hard for us to process because we want to win, the team wants to win," said midfielder Matias Rojas. "Like I said, we're following four of the best, who always aim for the best, for winning.
"It's a tough moment for us, and we know we have positive aspects in our games. But we also have to aim at certain moments to get back to winning."
Chasing history
Aside from the Shield, Inter Miami remain chasing the MLS all-time single-season points record set by the New England Revolution (73 in 2021). With 65 points and four games remaining, Tata Martino's group would need to win out against Columbus, Toronto FC (Oct. 5) and New England (Oct. 19) to reach 74 points and establish a new record.
For now, all sights are set on the Shield and entering the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on a high note despite the lull in form.
"We are frustrated by having three draws in a row," Martino said. "The story continues, there are fewer games left, and it’s a shame we couldn’t take advantage of Columbus’s [2-2] draw in Washington."