Lionel Messi & Inter Miami on verge of Supporters' Shield: What's needed?

"We’re still at the top, still leading, in first place," defender Jordi Alba said post-game. "And that’s what’s important. It’s true that we’ve had opportunities to already clinch the league. … Hopefully, on Wednesday against Columbus, we can win and seal the league title."

That opportunity arrives Wednesday at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew , a matchup of the Eastern Conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ; FS1, FOX Deportes). The scenario is simple: win at Columbus and Inter Miami raise their first-ever Supporters' Shield title.

But the other main development? Inter Miami are on the verge of clinching the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

That was Inter Miami CF 's highlight-centric moment Saturday night, battling back to draw 1-1 against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium. And Messi's 15th goal of the season was an absolute beauty, curled home with his golden left foot from nearly 25 yards out.

Missed chance?

As Alba mentioned, Inter Miami potentially could have clinched the league's regular-season crown before October rolled around. But in the last 10 days, Messi & Co. have been frustrated by draws at Atlanta United (2-2) and New York City FC (1-1) before hosting Charlotte (1-1).

While the Herons end Matchday 35 with a seven-point lead in the Shield race, ahead of Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy, they're hoping for more. It's the standard set by Messi, Alba Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets – the club's four FC Barcelona icons.

"We are in a moment that's hard for us to process because we want to win, the team wants to win," said midfielder Matias Rojas. "Like I said, we're following four of the best, who always aim for the best, for winning.