LAFC's massive week, NYCFC's derby dominance & more from Matchday 35

A few more teams punched their playoff tickets, a few more punched their tickets to Cancun. The Pigeons finally got some revenge for the Red Wedding, and the Sounders quietly keep marching along.

Only a few matchdays left, which means we know these teams inside and out. Let’s dive in:

“But I think first and foremost, our biggest priority is to get healthy and fresh.”

“We're all still trying to find a way to not have games be so close, to finish teams out, to figure out exactly how to play in both formations and exactly when,” Cherundolo said in the postgame. “So there's still plenty of learning and improving to do in the next couple of weeks.

The 4-3-3 isn’t, though – at least not yet. Cherundolo had his team in a 3-4-2-1 (or a 5-2-3, or a 3-4-3 – call it what you want since they’re all variations on a theme) both on Wednesday and in this one, and when the results are what they were, there’s not much impetus to switch back.

I think things are pretty much all right now for the Black & Gold. They’re not great – they’re playing nowhere near as well as they did for the bulk of the summer, from mid-May to late August – but the five-game tailspin that took up much of September is in the rearview.

“It shows a lot of character and mentality in the group. It also shows where the team's and individual player's priorities lie, namely, for the team and for the club,” manager Steve Cherundolo said afterward. “And just the words I just shared with the boys, I felt not an ounce of selfishness tonight, and championship teams have to have that. They also have to have quality, which we have.”

Cincinnati haven’t been great at home, and they’re still trying to sort through their XI after a summer of injuries and acquisitions. But a 2-1 win there with a rotated squad during the heat of the stretch run? Regular-season wins don’t get too much bigger.

Then they went on the road for a cross-conference, heavyweight clash (feels a little late in the year for one of those, to be perfectly honest) and came away with the full three points thanks to some quick combo play on David Martínez ’s opener, and then Denis Bouanga doing Denis Bouanga stuff on the eventual game-winner.

Part of this is Pavel Bucha taking up a bigger load in orchestrating things than his predecessor, Junior Moreno . Part of it is this, though:

Cincy… I’ve written the same thing every week for months: they’re still finding their way with so many new faces, something that’s going to be tougher following Chidozie Awaziem ’s injury in this one.

That is key in keeping Bouanga and Bogusz – the unquestioned starters – fresh. And if those guys are fresh, then LAFC are scary again.

The wingers, meanwhile, (Nos. 19 & 30, Mateusz Bogusz and Martínez) tuck inside, taking turns acting as either a second forward or a playmaker. After spending half a year learning the role, Martínez has become a regular and is now up to 4g/2a in 433 minutes across all competitions, with the vast majority of those minutes coming over the past two-and-a-half months.

Here’s the network passing graphic from the win, and you can see why the formation is tough to put a name to. One wingback ( Kike Olivera , on the right side) stays high and wide, basically a pure attacker, while the other (Open Cup hero Omar Campos , No. 2 on the left) plays more the role in a more traditional way.

Nwobodo’s been off. When he’s off, it’s hard for Cincy to be the team they need to be in order to beat the A-Tier contenders.

NYCFC spent $20m this past winter on high-upside young attackers to get to the point where “have maxi tuck in from the left wing so Kevin O’Toole can get forward” is the blueprint in their biggest game of the year. pic.twitter.com/DYn8nvlyAq

That was one part of how NYCFC dominated the derby. The other was by giving the Red Bulls a dose of their own medicine, right from the jump:

Gray had a goal and an assist in his best game as a pro. O’Toole had one assist but was a part of two other goals (including Gray). RBNY never adjusted.

“And I knew that Red Bull were going to jump on the side, it was going to be winger-fullback, and they like to go hard and really try and regain that ball. And, you know, you've got two choices: You can kick it, or you can play the way you want to play. And when it wasn't coming, there was a real opportunity there, into Tayvon in behind, into Tayvon, into Maxi.”

“So you have to find the balance, and you have to find the, you know, the solution. And for us tonight was to go with Alonso Martínez , Andrés Perea and Hannes Wolf , three players that are incredible at attacking space.

“Yeah, I think we had a game plan tonight of how we knew we would create goal chances, how we knew we would threaten them, and, you know, we missed out on one of our most important [players, suspended No. 10 Santiago Rodríguez],” Cushing said afterward.

Oh, and it was Andrés Perea tucking in from the left, not Maxi . Not a choice I’d have made in a million years, but it turned out to be the exact right gameplan from under-fire boss Nick Cushing.

It turns out, though, that my timing probably could’ve been better. The Pigeons freaking annihilated the Red Bulls by 5-1 , a result that’s got fans on the East side of the river calling it “The Blue Divorce” (admittedly a better tag than my suggestion ), and they did it by getting both fullbacks ( Kevin O’Toole on the left side, Tayvon Gray on the right) super high and super involved.

New York City FC spent a ton of money on guys like Agustín Ojeda , Jovan Mijatovic last winter, which came on the heels of having spent a lot of money on guys like Julián Fernández and Mounsef Bakrar last summer, and while it’s still early-ish yet, right now they’re looking at an 0-for-4. And over the course of the nine-game winless skid, they brought into Saturday’s Hudson River Derby in Harrison, the big issue for this team had been their inability to get their wingers – guys like Ojeda and Fernández – into high-leverage situations in and around the box.

Alonso Martinez is indispensable on both sides of the ball for NYCFC. (I added sound to this one, but as you will be able to tell, I did not use the good microphone) pic.twitter.com/AV3pqTMRjT

12. As for that Charlotte side… Inter Miami have been trying with all their might to re-open the Supporters’ Shield race for one, and for two they now have zero margin for error if they’re to break the single-season points record set by the 2021 Revs . That’s the upshot of a disappointing 1-1 home draw with the Crown, who have found something over the past two outings after a prolonged slump of their own.

Suarez's unbelievable late miss will be the highlight, but Miami's other 3 Barca legends did not cover themselves in glory against Charlotte. Yet another disappointing draw for the Herons. pic.twitter.com/0tk9O65M2N

These guys have been the two best 9s in the league this year, and play the role in completely different ways:

11. Miami left the Shield door open with that draw, but Columbus refused to walk through it, taking a draw of their own at D.C. United . It finished 2-2 , with Christian Benteke bagging a brace and extending his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead over second-place Bouanga to three, while Cucho Hernández registered 1g/1a.

Credit to Charlotte for taking advantage, and then doing just enough to hang on to the point.

Even so, they should’ve won this one – they doubled up Charlotte ’s xG and Luis Suárez ’s late miss was, indeed, unbelievable. But Miami’s lack of field coverage at multiple crucial spots can make them easy to play against (at times) in a way other top teams aren’t.

That goal, and the 1-1 final , kept Atlanta’s playoff hopes alive (and badly damaged 9th-place Philly’s – their remaining schedule is brutal), but I want to point out an item of growing concern:

8. Of course, if Philly were going to go over 43 points, you’d think they would have won at home against an Atlanta side that has looked mostly dead for weeks (months? years?) now. But it was actually the Five Stripes who played the better ball in this one, getting the fullbacks high to pull apart the Union’s midfield diamond and earning a deserved late-ish equalizer from Saba Lobjanidze .

I’m guessing three points would be enough to get them in, though even a full six points wouldn’t clinch since both Montréal and Philly can get above 43 points.

Chicago are eliminated. TFC’s final two games are both at home, against the Red Bulls on Wednesday and then the finale vs. Miami next Saturday. They’re the only team that doesn’t play on Decision Day.

9. Those Reds, coming off a hard-fought midweek Canadian Championship loss at Vancouver , went to Chicago and took a 1-0 lead. They couldn’t make it stand up, though, as they conceded a mountain of possession over the final 15 minutes that Jonathan Dean eventually turned into an 84th-minute equalizer for the 1-1 draw .

Montréal are even with Philly and TFC on 37 points, though with a game in hand on the Reds.

The Quakes officially clinched their record fifth Wooden Spoon, and are on track to set a new record for defensive futility. Currently they’ve conceded 72 goals; the single-season record of 75 was set by that miserable 2019 FC Cincinnati side.

It’s awesome to see a rebirth like this, especially when the player in question is just 21.

It’s Clark – a onetime elite prospect who’s been adrift for years – who’s benefited most, as he essentially gets to play as a second forward in Laurent Courtois’s 3-4-2-1 (or 3-4-1-2) with Josef as a pure No. 9 and Duke more of a 10. Clark’s now got 3g/3a in his past four games. In his previous two years, he had 1g/3a over nearly 2000 minutes for four teams across three leagues.

10. CF Montréal took care of business in the second half of their 3-0 win over visiting San Jose . Josef Martínez got a brace, Bryce Duke a pair of assists and Caden Clark put up 1g/1a. It’s a trio of attackers that almost feel Mad Libbed together, but they have shown undeniable chemistry in a limited sample size.

They are up to 43 games over the past 7.5 months across all competitions. It’s been a lot.

2-2 was a fair result as the Crew have struggled over the past three weeks to control games the way they do when they’re at their best.

Alexey Miranchuk has had his moments, but they’ve been few and far between. And overall, across this still very small sample size, he has not looked like the kind of No. 10 to elevate an attack, or even stitch it together in any meaningful way. I’m not saying to panic, but I am gonna point out that we’ve already seen one high-scoring Atalanta sub (Luis Muriel) come to MLS as a presumed starter and fall flat on his face.

I am not watching this.

Philly, as mentioned, are still in ninth, but are staring at trips to Orlando and Columbus before hosting Cincy on Decision Day.

“It's gonna go down to the last day, for sure, for all these teams pushing to get in. And we've put ourselves in the situation where we're still in control of our own destiny, but at the same time, our margin for error is very, very small,” manager Jim Curtin said. “And, you know, not taking those extra two points tonight, makes it a little bit more challenging. There's no question about that.

“Still played some decent soccer for stretches, but at this stage, no one remembers the amount of chances you create. They only care if it's three points, and tonight wasn't good enough.”

Atlanta, along with D.C., are on 34 points, with their hopes flickering, but alive for another matchday.

7. New England and Nashville are technically in the same boat – fading hopes, but still technically alive following the Revs’ 1-0 win over the visiting ‘Yotes, courtesy of an 86th-minute winner from right back Brandon Bye, who’d snuck into the box unmarked to head home as the game devolved into the Tactics Free Zone.

I was not wild about Nashville head coach BJ Callaghan’s decision to go back to the 4-4-2 diamond in this one, as I thought it played right into the hands of a Revs team that’s really only dangerous when they can get their fullbacks forward.

“When we had the ball in possession, we wanted to stretch their diamond out side to side. I feel like you saw in the goal, that happened a little bit. So, that was something that we talked about at half time,” Revs head coach Caleb Porters said afterward. “Blair Gavin, assistant coach for us, he does an excellent job in terms of really breaking down that first half. We had some keys going into halftime that we saw, that he showed on video, that we were able to kind of exploit, so that was big for us.”

Nashville finished the night in 13th place on 33 points, with the Revs two points back in 14th, but with a game in hand. Both teams need to win out in order to have any realistic hope of a place in the postseason.

6. Orlando went to Frisco and drove the penultimate nail into the coffin of FC Dallas’s 2024 season, and did it the way they’ve been doing it since mid-June: put your best players into their best spots, wind ‘em up and let ‘em go.