Stock Up, Stock Down: Orlando, Montréal continue upward ascent 

I was out sick this past weekend, but was bundled up on the couch watching MLS 360 and analyzing everything that went down.
From one moment to the next, the live table was changing in front of our eyes with teams moving up and down three places in the standings. Here is where we stand as we are one week closer to Decision Day.
How do you go from Stock Down to Stock Up in one week you ask? By winning the US Open Cup on Wednesday and then going to Cincinnati on Saturday and getting all three points!
I was in the house Wednesday night as LAFC brought home their first Open Cup trophy in club history. You could see how much it meant to the Black & Gold, not only for lifting the trophy, but finally getting over the losses in their last four cup finals. Then to get on a plane to Cincinnati and take care of business on the road was that much more impressive. LAFC move back up to second in the Western Conference with an outside chance to catch the Galaxy for the number one seed.
The Sounders have quietly gone 10W-2L-2L in their last 14 league games and sit in fifth in the Western Conference.
Paul Rothrock got the important goal this weekend as the Sounders beat Houston 1-0 at home. Seattle have two tough road games this week at Vancouver and Colorado that will determine how high they finish in the Western Conference. I am not betting against them to finish in the top four.
Orlando went to Dallas and won 3-1 while looking pretty controlling. They have now won four of their last five matches, with the lone loss coming against Columbus. Oscar Pareja has found the right lineup that works for him and whoever Orlando face in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will be in for a tough series. The Lions are fighters, organized and tough to play against.
Will Montréal make the playoffs?
I'm not sure, but this is Stock Up and they have gone 3W-0L-1D in their last four and have at least given themselves a chance to make a run to the postseason. They dominated lowly San Jose at home, 3-0, and will carry that momentum into a massive two-game road trip that will make or break their playoff hopes. First, they face Atlanta United, a direct rival for a playoff spot, before visiting Charlotte FC to cap off the week.
These four clubs have been eliminated from playoff contention. I am looking forward to 2025 to see what changes they make to be more competitive next season.