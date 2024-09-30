Stock Up, Stock Down: Orlando, Montréal continue upward ascent 

How do you go from Stock Down to Stock Up in one week you ask? By winning the US Open Cup on Wednesday and then going to Cincinnati on Saturday and getting all three points!

I was in the house Wednesday night as LAFC brought home their first Open Cup trophy in club history. You could see how much it meant to the Black & Gold, not only for lifting the trophy, but finally getting over the losses in their last four cup finals. Then to get on a plane to Cincinnati and take care of business on the road was that much more impressive. LAFC move back up to second in the Western Conference with an outside chance to catch the Galaxy for the number one seed.