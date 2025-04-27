Vancouver Whitecaps cruise into Concacaf Champions Cup: "We're looking forward"

"Also everybody knows there's a big game coming up midweek. I was not in doubt. I trust the players. They have been doing well, so I don't have any reason not to trust them."

"We rely on strong discipline and a strong structure, which helps the players in the positions they have," the Danish manager said post-game at Allianz Field. "I was not doubting giving players opportunities, those that hadn't been playing that much.

And Vancouver delivered on Matchday 10, keeping their place atop the Supporters' Shield standings with a 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC behind a Pedro Vite brace and Sebastian Berhalter golazo.

But first, head coach Jesper Sørensen's side – with eight changes to the starting XI after Thursday's comprehensive result at BC Place – had business to take care of Sunday afternoon.

"Him and Sebastian, you can see how much they have grown out of this period we've been in. They've got a lot of confidence, good belief in themselves. They're players who want to improve and they have been."

"Pedro played a great game when he came in, scoring two goals, being a decisive player for us in this victory," Sørensen said.

And this remarkable run comes with Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld continuing to recover from a knee injury, giving space for unheralded players to seize the spotlight.

The Western Conference-leading Whitecaps, who now have a league-best 23 points, crucially rested midfielder Andrés Cubas and striker Brian White for their visit to Allianz Field. White has a team-best 11 goals in 15 appearances (all competitions) this season.

After getting to halftime at 0-0, Sørensen tilted the game with a flurry of second-half substitutes. That included Vite and Berhalter, who supplied the magic to snap Minnesota's eight-game unbeaten streak.

Continental clash

Which all leads to a quick three-day turnaround for Vancouver, who are in the driver's seat for Wednesday's high-stakes CCC match at Chase Stadium (8 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, UniMás).

If the Whitecaps eliminate Lionel Messi-led Miami, they'll reach the continental final on June 1 against a LIGA MX powerhouse – either Tigres UANL or Cruz Azul.

"We won the first one and know what we're going to face Wednesday, a great team with great players that have been there and done it many times before," Sørensen said. "We have to play our best Wednesday and are ready for it. We're excited, but we're also focused on the assignment.