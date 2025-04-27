Sam Surridge, Nashville SC blitz Chicago in historic offensive explosion

Nashville SC wasted no time finding the back of the net on Saturday night, flying out to a five-goal first-half lead at GEODIS Park.

But it didn't stop there, as the Coyotes continued to pour it on in a 7-2 beatdown of Chicago Fire FC.

The Boys in Gold were looking for a confidence boost after last week's 3-0 loss in Seattle, and they found it in spades. Nashville seemed to find the efficiency their attack had been lacking for most of the season, finally following through and finishing more big chances than they missed.

Sam Surridge, especially, became a topic of conversation in recent weeks, as the 26-year-old English striker had only scored twice in nine games.

However, he quickly found his scoring boots on Matchday 10, tallying four times to become the first player in club history to net four goals in a match.