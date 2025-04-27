Sam Surridge, Nashville SC blitz Chicago in historic offensive explosion

Nashville SC wasted no time finding the back of the net on Saturday night, flying out to a five-goal first-half lead at GEODIS Park.
But it didn't stop there, as the Coyotes continued to pour it on in a 7-2 beatdown of Chicago Fire FC.
The Boys in Gold were looking for a confidence boost after last week's 3-0 loss in Seattle, and they found it in spades. Nashville seemed to find the efficiency their attack had been lacking for most of the season, finally following through and finishing more big chances than they missed.
Sam Surridge, especially, became a topic of conversation in recent weeks, as the 26-year-old English striker had only scored twice in nine games.
However, he quickly found his scoring boots on Matchday 10, tallying four times to become the first player in club history to net four goals in a match.
“It’s pretty special," Surridge said post-match. “I haven’t taken advantage of my opportunities recently. As a No. 9 especially, it’s important for myself to get those goals.”
Sensational showing
Surridge’s responsibilities stretch far beyond goal scoring, but it’s a boon for Nashville when he is leading the way from the front line.
"Each week, Sam puts in a really good shift," manager B.J. Callaghan reflected. "Maybe the goal scoring has been slow to come, but he’s been doing everything for us every match. Tonight he was rewarded, but you keep putting yourself in good positions and you’ll be rewarded."
Callaghan was ecstatic with his club’s response after last week’s uncharacteristic display.
“I think we have to look back to look forward here,” Callaghan said of the seven-goal explosion. “We had a game in Seattle where we look back and it wasn’t us. Credit to the group tonight for coming out in a single unit. All credit to the guys tonight.”
Hany's resurgence
Hany Mukhtar also thrived under the Tennessee lights with a 2g/1a outing, while Andy Najar grabbed three assists — his first helpers of the season.
Mukhtar’s role as chief chance creator can’t be discounted, either. Outside of the goals and assists, the former Germany youth international was a constant threat up front, buzzing around the final third, carving open the Chicago defense and forcing Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady into multiple tough saves.
"I had a couple of talks with [B.J. Callaghan] too," Mukhtar said of the squad’s attacking efficiency. "Today clicked and with the first two, three big chances, we scored. We have looked dangerous all year."
If the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP continues to build this type of chemistry with Surridge, Nashville fans can look back at this outpouring as a turning point for Callaghan’s first full season in the Music City.
Student vs. teacher
Saturday's match also marked a milestone moment for Callaghan, who went head-to-head with good friend and Fire manager Gregg Berhalter. Callaghan served on Berhalter’s US men's national team staff from 2019 to July 2024, when he replaced Gary Smith as Nashville coach.
Callaghan’s side may have run away with the inaugural MLS showdown against Berhalter, but the return match in Chicago in June promises to be must-see TV.
“Gregg and I have an unbelievable relationship,” said Callaghan. ”Tonight wasn’t about Gregg vs B.J., it was about Nashville vs Chicago, and we needed to bounce back after the loss in Seattle.
"And we did that."