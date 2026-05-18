Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14

Dylan Butler

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and there were some world-class goals in Matchday 14, the penultimate matchday before MLS breaks for the summer extravaganza. 

Vote for your favorite for AT&T Goal of the Matchday here.

Hugo Picard: The 23-year-old French midfielder had Columbus fans yelling "incroyable" for his curling golazo in a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union

Derrick Etienne Jr.: One day after being named to Haiti's World Cup squad, the veteran forward hit a gorgeous outside-the-box, bar-down strike in Toronto FC's 3-1 loss at Charlotte.

Mikkel Desler: The Danish right back took down a Guilherme Biro cross and hit a stunning first-time volley inside the far post in Austin FC's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Stephen Afrifa: Sporting KC took all three points thanks to the 25-year-old Canadian striker, who looped his game-winner into the top corner.

Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler

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