2026 MLS All-Star voting update: Who leads the way?

Favorites have emerged in voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
Below are the top five vote-getters per position group as of May 17, listed in alphabetical order by last name.
A reminder: fan voting accounts for 11 of the 26 players who will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. See the full roster composition breakdown here.
Ballots remain open through 11:59 pm PT on May 21.
Decide the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster
Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.
GOALKEEPER
- Hugo Lloris - LAFC
- Brian Schwake - Nashville SC
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC
- Andrew Thomas - Seattle Sounders FC
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
CENTER BACK
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Mathías Laborda - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Chicago Fire FC
- Daniel Munie - San Jose Earthquakes
- Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC
RIGHT BACK
- Ender Echenique - FC Cincinnati
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- Édier Ocampo - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Alex Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- DeAndre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
LEFT BACK
- Ryan Hollingshead - LAFC
- Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United FC
- Peyton Miller - New England Revolution
- Juan Manuel Sanabria - Real Salt Lake
- Nouhou Tolo - Seattle Sounders FC
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Andrés Cubas - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rodrigo De Paul - Inter Miami CF
- Adri Mehmeti - Red Bull New York
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
ATTACKING MIDFIELD
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARD/WINGER
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC
- Son Heung-Min - LAFC
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Petar Musa - FC Dallas