2026 MLS All-Star voting update: Who leads the way?

Favorites have emerged in voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

Below are the top five vote-getters per position group as of May 17, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

A reminder: fan voting accounts for 11 of the 26 players who will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. See the full roster composition breakdown here.