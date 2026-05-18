2026 MLS All-Star Game

2026 MLS All-Star voting update: Who leads the way?

ASG-votingupdate-1-2026

MLSsoccer staff

Favorites have emerged in voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

Below are the top five vote-getters per position group as of May 17, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

A reminder: fan voting accounts for 11 of the 26 players who will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. See the full roster composition breakdown here.

Ballots remain open through 11:59 pm PT on May 21.

Decide the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.

GOALKEEPER
  • Hugo Lloris - LAFC
  • Brian Schwake - Nashville SC
  • Brad Stuver - Austin FC
  • Andrew Thomas - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Matt Turner - New England Revolution
CENTER BACK
  • Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Mathías Laborda - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Chicago Fire FC
  • Daniel Munie - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC
RIGHT BACK
  • Ender Echenique - FC Cincinnati
  • Andy Najar - Nashville SC
  • Édier Ocampo - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Alex Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • DeAndre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
LEFT BACK
  • Ryan Hollingshead - LAFC
  • Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United FC
  • Peyton Miller - New England Revolution
  • Juan Manuel Sanabria - Real Salt Lake
  • Nouhou Tolo - Seattle Sounders FC
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD
  • Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Andrés Cubas - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Rodrigo De Paul - Inter Miami CF
  • Adri Mehmeti - Red Bull New York
  • Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
ATTACKING MIDFIELD
  • Evander - FC Cincinnati
  • Carles Gil - New England Revolution
  • Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
  • Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
  • Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARD/WINGER
  • Denis Bouanga - LAFC
  • Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC
  • Son Heung-Min - LAFC
  • Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
  • Petar Musa - FC Dallas
MLSsoccer staff -
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