History maker! Lionel Messi dazzles in first Inter Miami win at Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi came to play under the Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire spotlight.

"... The players drew, they painted, they did everything. Honestly, it was a huge sacrifice."

"Did you see the game? Beautiful game, right?" interim manager Guillermo Hoyos quipped to reporters before starting his post-match press conference.

The legendary Argentine No. 10’s masterful 1g/1a performance guided Inter Miami CF to their first-ever win at Nu Stadium, a 2-0 decision over the Portland Timbers .

"We are constantly amazed by these players who are simply wonderful," added Hoyos.

Thanks to the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, the Herons are second in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points (8W-2L-4D record), after snapping a four-game winless streak (0W-1L-3D) at their new Downtown Miami venue.

Messi’s latest display elevated him to 12g/6a on the season, good for a league-best 18 goal contributions. He's also second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with just one match to play before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

A 2022 champion with IMCF teammate Rodrigo De Paul , Messi and El Motorcito are set to lead La Albiceleste's title defense at this summer's competition.

Messi, in particular, is in scorching form ahead of this summer’s World Cup, producing 5g/6a in his last four games.

"The players always, always look to create situations and plays," said Hoyos. "They express themselves."

Messi was equal parts scoring and playmaking genius, breaking the ice with a trademark finish before brilliantly dancing through multiple Timbers defenders and dishing a perfect assist for Germán Berterame.

Out on a high note

With just one game remaining before the month-long World Cup pause, Miami want to enter the break with even more momentum on their side.

They'll get that chance on May 24 at home against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes).