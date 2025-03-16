Zack Steffen's career night guides Colorado to victory at San Jose

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen stood on his head Saturday night, recording an MLS single-game career-high 12 saves to help ensure his side earned all three points in a difficult 2-1 road win at San Jose Earthquakes .

"I felt when I was watching him, I don't think they're going to score on him," said head coach Chris Armas. "He just looked like a big guy in a small goal, that's what it looked like tonight. And I'm not surprised, because of his process, the way he works, the humility that he brings every day to get better, to be a leader and a winner around here."

In the 85th minute, with the Rapids clinging to a 2-1 lead, Martínez looked sure to score after sneaking behind the backline, but Steffen denied him with a strong right hand to send the effort wide of the post and secure the victory for his side.

Steffen was under fire from nearly the opening whistle, making two strong stops within the opening four minutes, including a fingertip save on a redirected shot from Josef Martínez .

The performance comes at just the right time for Steffen, who is rounding into form just before traveling to Los Angeles to meet up with the USMNT ahead of their run at a fourth-consecutive Concacaf Nations League title.

"Yeah, it is cool of course. I feel like I'm in a good way going into camp and excited to get with the guys and staff and two important games coming up in LA," said Steffen. "So, looking forward to that."

The result was a crucial one for the Rapids, who vault into a tie for second place in the Western Conference and remain unbeaten through the opening four matches of the season (8 points; 2W-0L-2T). They'll look to keep their impressive start going on Saturday when they host Portland Timbers (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“Yeah, it’s great man," stated the Colorado 'keeper. "The team collectively is off to a good start, and we are not allowing as many goals as last year so far.