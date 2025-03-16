Match Reaction

Historic: Onni Valakari scores San Diego FC's first home goal

MLSsoccer staff

San Diego FC checked off another box of firsts in their 2025 MLS expansion season.

Midfielder Onni Valakari came off the bench Saturday night to score the club's first-ever goal at their home of Snapdragon Stadium, connecting a towering header off a Luca de la Torre corner kick. The 69th-minute equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for SDFC against the Columbus Crew.

The result improved San Diego's record to 2W-0L-2D – joining St. Louis CITY SC (5W-0L-0D in 2023) as one of only two expansion clubs in MLS history to go undefeated through their first four games of a season.

Mikey Varas' side ended Matchday 4 tied for second place in the Western Conference along with St. Louis and the Colorado Rapids, behind only Vancouver Whitecaps FC. However, a first home win at Snapdragon Stadium still awaits.

After their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire visit to Austin FC on Matchday 5 (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), San Diego return home on March 29 to host California rivals LAFC.

