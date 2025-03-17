Vancouver Whitecaps find control, Austin FC's new formula & more from Matchday 4

I’m back after some load management, and now we’re a month into the 2025 season. Some teams are starting to swim, and others are clearly beginning to drown. New coaches have made a difference. New DPs, less so. Here’s my favorite bit of data so far:

Year-over-year improvement has largely come from within, and with a dose of freshening up the message in the locker room.

Ok, I’ve buried the lede: “What they did without him, this week” includes not just eliminating Rayados, but also stopping by Frisco on their way home and coming away with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas , courtesy of a Tristan Blackmon back-post header off a well-worked set piece.

That third point… whew. Vancouver’s not out of the woods yet, as Gauld is expected to be out for at least another month (and will thus likely miss the CCC quarterfinal matchup vs. Pumas UNAM). But what they did without him, this week, is impressive as hell.

On top of all the results, they’ve checked a few boxes that I frankly doubted they were capable of, which has given me some level of confidence that this isn’t just a hot start with limited durability:

And this was not a smash-and-grab: Vancouver were the better team for huge chunks of the second leg (including a pivotal 25-minute stretch in the middle of the second half) on Wednesday night and earned their result.

Beating Saprissa, one of the giants of Central America, over two legs (and making it look easy in the second) is a feather in any MLS team’s cap. Outplaying and outlasting CF Monterrey, who have more CCC pelts on the wall (many of them MLS colors) than any team in the region? That’d be a landmark win* for literally any North American club, and is unquestionably the biggest result in the ‘Caps MLS history.

However, the Vancouver Whitecaps – the Vancouver Whitecaps!!! – have not missed a beat, balancing a perfect regular-season start with what is threatening to become a legendary continental run.

The degree of difficulty so far for the league’s last remaining perfect team has been off the charts. We all know the toll that Concacaf Champions Cup play takes on teams, even deep and excellent ones ( LAFC and Columbus are struggling; Seattle and Cincy might be dying).

It was ugly. It was grimy. And it was the type of win the ‘Caps have had precious few of in their MLS existence, as they went on the road and just about strangled the life out of a pretty decent Dallas side.

“I could see at the end that obviously we looked a little tired, and that was natural,” new head coach Jesper Sørensen said in the post-game presser. “But over the course of the game, I thought that we were the better team and that we were controlling most parts of the match. We also looked very solid defensively – not that we were standing low, but we just looked solid and didn’t give much away.”

Sørensen hit on it with that second sentence, about controlling the match. That’s one of the big changes for the ‘Caps, who have always struggled (to one degree or another) with pitch control.

No more. They are fifth in the league in possession and have been the very best at making possession meaningful, totaling 6.68 expected assists as per Opta – far and away the league’s best mark. They don’t do it with defense-splitting through balls (they’ve hit just two all year), but with combo play through midfield and into the final third (only a handful of teams hit more passes in those two parts of the pitch).

That pitch control Sørensen talked about? They are third in the league in field tilt and second in final third passing accuracy. They hit the fourth-fewest long-balls, but that’s not because they can’t hit them: it’s because they’re selective. Right now they’re completing the highest percentage of their long-balls in MLS, and they were equally effective in CCC play against Monterrey.

These numbers aren’t exactly night-and-day from last year as the ‘Caps, under previous coach Vanni Sartini, were middle-of-the-pack in most of the above. But it speaks to an evolution not just of Vancouver’s style, but of their mentality: they are going out there, both at home and on the road, determined to set the terms of the engagement.

And it’s working. They’re getting on the ball and making it sing.

“We’ve had a lot of games in a short period of time, so we just found, I think, this bit of flow where it was game, then alright, turn the page, next game, turn the page, next game,” said star striker Brian White, who’s having yet another excellent season (four goals in about 600 minutes across all competitions). “So we’ve been in this little bit of a grind and flow, and credit to the boys – we’re doing everything we can to get some really good results in these 24 days with eight games.”

Calling this stretch “good” undersells things. The ‘Caps look real in a way they’ve never quite managed before.

Dallas… still need work. They’ve generated chances this year via individual quality, but overall they haven’t consistently generated the type of rhythm in possession that gives them ownership over a match. That cost them with a late collapse last week vs. Chicago; this week, it cost them as they never really got into the game.