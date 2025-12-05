Commissioner Garber: 2026 FIFA World Cup will further propel MLS

WASHINGTON – The FIFA World Cup ’s first swing through the United States in 1994 gave birth to Major League Soccer; its 2026 return to North America will inspire the league and sport to new heights.

“Thirty years later, as we prepare to host the world again in 2026, the progress is just not clear. It's extraordinary. Soccer has arrived, and Major League Soccer is one of the drivers behind the success of the sport in our region. Today, our league is firmly established as an essential part of the sporting landscape – not just the soccer landscape – in North America.”

“The 1994 World Cup became the most attended World Cup in history, a record that still stands today,” Garber said. “It captured the imagination of our entire country, and it ignited a soccer movement across North America. And importantly, the World Cup laid the foundation for the league that we promised to FIFA we would deliver. Two years later, in 1996, Major League Soccer was born.

That was MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s message at his State of the League address at D.C. United ’s Audi Field on Thursday night, delivered to an international audience of journalists gathered in the U.S. capital city for Friday’s World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center.

Banner year

With both MLS and North American soccer at large increasingly at the nexus of the global game, the Commissioner had plenty to discuss on a range of topics.

The broadcast will involve more than 30 cameras, a new record for the title bout, as well as live footage captured on iPhones throughout the stadium and the ‘referee cam’ used throughout Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matches.

“Starting in 2026, we will begin a new chapter in our partnership with Apple as all of our games will move over to Apple TV,” said Garber. “We're proud to work closely with one of the most innovative and courageous technology companies in the world, an organization that puts consumers first, and this next step will significantly enhance the experience and be a value to our fans.”

Having grown to 30 clubs with the arrival of newcomers San Diego FC in the league’s 30th season, MLS is bigger than ever, and so are its audiences, both in stadiums and on Apple TV broadcasts.

“Last season, MLS ranked second globally in total attendance among top-flight leagues with more than 12 million people attending our matches,” Garber noted, “and our partnership with Apple brings MLS to a global audience with every match, on any device, broadcast in more than 100 countries, with no blackouts.