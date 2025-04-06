Chucky Lozano delivers can't-miss moment with first goal for San Diego FC

A night San Diego FC fans will never forget.
Star forward Chucky Lozano capped off an incredible opening 45 minutes for SDFC, tallying his first-ever MLS goal to give his side a 3-0 halftime edge during Saturday’s match against the Seattle Sounders.
The expansion club's first-ever Designated Player, Lozano finished off a lightning-quick counterattack, receiving a through ball from Jasper Löffelsend and tucking his finish past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei to send the San Diego faithful into a frenzy.
The Mexican international had missed four matches after picking up a hamstring injury during their Matchday 2 game against LA Galaxy.
He appeared in a brief substitute cameo during SDFC's 3-2 win over LAFC last Saturday, before returning to the starting lineup tonight.
Lozano made waves across the fanbase, stepping into the spotlight when he signed as the club's first DP before their initial MLS season. Now paired alongside DP winger Anders Dreyer, the pair have been critical in the Chrome-and-Azul's early-season success.