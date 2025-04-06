Chucky Lozano delivers can't-miss moment with first goal for San Diego FC

Star forward Chucky Lozano capped off an incredible opening 45 minutes for SDFC, tallying his first-ever MLS goal to give his side a 3-0 halftime edge during Saturday’s match against the Seattle Sounders.

The expansion club's first-ever Designated Player, Lozano finished off a lightning-quick counterattack, receiving a through ball from Jasper Löffelsend and tucking his finish past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei to send the San Diego faithful into a frenzy.

The Mexican international had missed four matches after picking up a hamstring injury during their Matchday 2 game against LA Galaxy.

He appeared in a brief substitute cameo during SDFC's 3-2 win over LAFC last Saturday, before returning to the starting lineup tonight.