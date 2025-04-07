St. Louis CITY's big test, Charlotte FC switch it up & more from Matchday 7

We’ll explore that, a bunch of teams that are missing final-third continuity, and the Revs staring at a brutal remaining schedule (yeah, we’re already looking at “remaining schedule” for a few teams down near the bottom of the Eastern Conference).

They’re getting almost none of that this year. Instead, they’re just trotting out as many d-mids and center backs as possible. And look, that doesn’t always make you a better defensive team:

All of this – the defensive improvement, the counterintuitive formation given the personnel Mellberg’s willing to use, and the reluctance to elevate the young players on the roster – has come at the expense of attacking coherence. St. Louis were genuinely fun over the final third of last season, usually playing a pretty standard 4-2-3-1 under interim head coach John Hackworth. They got Marcel Hartel on the ball in that left half-space a ton, got Cedric Teuchert (who, to be fair, has been carrying a knock for most of this season) running off a center forward, and got a baseline level of solidity behind all of them.

But that brings us to point No. 2: there has been little youth development thus far in 2025. Not a single minute has gone to anyone under the age of 24 despite the promises made this winter, and it’s especially confusing given Mellberg’s commitment to the 3-4-2-1, since 1) it’s a super wingback-dependent system, 2) the first team is short of wingbacks, and 3) young wingbacks like Tyson Pearce , Joseph Zalinsky and especially Mykhi Joyner are… I mean, they’re right there, man. Why sign them to first-team contracts if you’re not going to use them at a time like this? Why stick with the 3-4-2-1 if you’re not going to use the guys who are actually wingbacks?

All of that has come at the expense of consistent danger going forward. Now, there’s a caveat here: Mellberg’s team has been hamstrung by injuries and other absences. He’s rarely had what should be his first-choice XI in the 3-4-2-1 he’s implemented.

On point No. 1, the defense has certainly been better. Following Saturday night’s 2-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City – the new coach bounce is real, and it’s spectacular! – CITY SC have conceded just four times all year, and that’s on only 7.0 xGA (a very respectable fourth in the Western Conference). Which is to say that, while they’re overperforming their numbers, they’d still be a very good defensive team if they weren’t.

There were two main selling points for new St. Louis head coach Olof Mellberg when he was presented by sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel back in the winter as the permanent replacement for Bradley Carnell:

Brilliant stuff from Sporting KC, who were able to exploit some St. Louis confusion re: where and when to get pressure to the ball. pic.twitter.com/ihV0n7ACjt

Time will tell if this was a sign of what’s to come or something of a dead cat bounce. But I don’t think it’s wrong for Sporting fans to feel good for a week.

This was the best game in Sporting colors for both Joveljić and García, the new DPs brought in this summer, while the academy duo of Jake Davis and Jacob Bartlett were very good in central midfield.

“The spirit of the guys… they were not going to give in,” interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin said to the press. “First time in a while that I heard at halftime, ‘We are not losing tonight.’ With that mentality, that spirit, you can overcome a lot of things.”

But yeah, that new coach bounce was real and spectacular, and I kind of wonder if moving Vermes’ larger-than-life presence out of the locker room made room for other guys (staff, but especially players) to find their voices and become leaders in a way that this current group just haven’t.

For Sporting, I wrote at length last week what departed manager Peter Vermes meant to that club and the league as a whole. I meant every word – Vermes is a legend.

With low and slow wingbacks and mismatched attacking pieces, I’m not sure how St. Louis accomplish that. And against one of the best attacking teams in the league next week, when Columbus come to town for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, they’ll need to do more than just absorb.

And so Mellberg’s really getting into the testing period now. He got the defense to play better over the first six weeks of the season by getting numbers behind the ball and mostly keeping them there, but we’ve reached the point in the year where that’s not enough. Teams are better, cleaner and more dangerous in possession, and part of being good defensively is using your defensive shape to scare the bejesus out of the opponents by giving you the chance to transition into an attacking phase of play.

There’s a lot of confusion through midfield about where and how to get pressure on the ball, and some real trouble keeping Sporting’s attackers in cover shadows. And then once Kyle Hiebert gets himself lost between the lines, you can actually see Dejan Joveljić point to Manu García for the pass (it’s the 56-second mark), knowing exactly how the chess pieces would move once Sporting’s No. 10 got on the ball in that spot. Joveljić would add his second a few minutes later when St. Louis again couldn’t scramble effectively.

Nashville SC were balling so hard that I felt confident enough to make this video about their dominance while the game was happening. They are, right now, one of the most beautiful teams in the league to watch:

The other was, unfortunately, Walker Zimmerman getting kicked in the face (by Vargas, and no, it wasn’t a dirty play; and, according to reports, Zimmerman is ok ) in the 71st minute. Nashville spent the final 20 minutes of the game, after watching their backline leader stretchered off, in something of a daze. The Crown took advantage of it, first with a clever play from Wilfried Zaha to earn a penalty, and then with Pep Biel hitting what has officially become The Pep Biel Pass:

That was one turning point, in that it stopped the flood of Nashville chances. Charlotte looked more comfortable once they changed their shape.

“So we decided to go back to our three and two. And that allowed us to create a box in midfield with Kerwin coming inside.”

“We changed the build-up. We worked [out] that we'd build with a [back] two and four [across midfield],” is how Smith explained it in the postgame presser. “And we just didn't move the ball quick enough to get it to our fullbacks.

Credit to Charlotte head coach Dean Smith, who made a good, aggressive sub – he brought in winger Kerwin Vargas for central midfielder Djibril Diani , moved Pep Biel inside as a 10, and switched from a 4-3-3 to a double pivot. This is the type of thing (not just subbing but doing so early, and literally changing the team’s shape, both in build-out and attack) I want to see more of from managers who are watching their side underperform.

I got out over my skis a bit, though, didn’t I? Things fell apart for the ‘Yotes in the second half as Charlotte pulled themselves into the game and, eventually, won it 2-1 . So much for beauty.

This is officially The Pep Biel Pass. Shouts to @benwright for spotting it again (and again and again). pic.twitter.com/Ay09SvOPgD

That was part of it. The other part was getting Biel into spots to immediately open the game with that pass, which means moving him deeper and more towards the middle. He’s a weapon there, even if Charlotte haven’t quite figured out their defensive balance with him in that spot.

“I just felt that the way we wanted to play with Pep coming on the side,” Smith said, “we wanted to press from out to in with Pep and Wilf, but we never got close enough to their sixes at times.”

Biel has been promoted into the central role – both literally and metaphorically – for the Crown this year. He leads the league in assists and is among the league leaders in most relevant chance-creation stats, including expected assists and pass-before-the-pass stuff. And honestly, I think a big part of Charlotte’s issues to start this one was that Smith had shunted him to the wing.

11. It was finally back to the 4-2-2-2 for the Red Bulls , who came from 1-0 down to notch a 2-1 home win over Chicago on Saturday night. You can see the formation change in the network passing graphic:

Anyway, they’re finally home next week, and mostly stay there for the next three months. If they’re going to make up points, it has to start now.

But I’ll write the same thing I write every week: Columbus sold an MVP-caliber player, then traded his sidekick, and they need to replace one (really both) of those guys if they’re going to stay in the top tier this season. They could certainly use the extra punch ahead of next week’s trip to St. Louis for Sunday Night Soccer, but I haven’t heard a peep about potential signings before the Primary Transfer Window closes on April 23.

Russell-Rowe ’s been very good, as has Max Arfsten . Diego Rossi ’s been great. AZ Jackson scored his first goal of the year, and Dylan Chambost has proven useful in a variety of spots.

“After that, we had the possibility because we broke the opposition at certain moments. It was a 5v3 or 3v2, but we didn't have the good pass to finish. That's why we struggled a bit in the second half.”

“We had many chances. Because we don't score [a third, it became] 2-1, and this is the worst result to deal with during the game,” Nancy said about taking a 2-0 lead but failing to put the game away before halftime. “Well done, Montréal, because they kept going.

12. Jacen Russell-Rowe had himself a goal and assist as Columbus stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 home win over CF Montréal . Head coach Wilfried Nancy was both pleased – he praised the hell out of his team’s defense, and the way they defended from the front – and not.

I will say their attack has looked a little more lively over the past two games. With Tomás Chancalay and Leo Campana both expected back in the next few weeks, there is still a glimmer of hope.

Nothing about this year has been easy so far for the Revs, and they're not stacking results. They’re on four points through six games and, just eyeballing it, I feel like they’ve got the toughest remaining schedule in the league. Urp.

Nothing about this year has been easy so far for Cincy, but they’re starting to stack results.

To be honest, it wasn’t a super-convincing win – they were excellent for the final 10 minutes of the first half and that’s about it. But Serge Ngoma (No. 81 above) was clever about his attacking movement (especially on the goal, but there was some other nice stuff as well), Carlos Coronel played himself a blinder, and sometimes that’s enough.

Chicago manager Gregg Berhalter had to channel his inner Zen (his words, not mine) in the postgame presser.

“We had some good chances, right? To me, there were some good moves, good moves behind the [RBNY] back line, maybe the final pass could have been a little bit more accurate,” Berhalter said. “But there were a lot of good attacks, and normally when you get that many good attacks, you score a goal. And in this case, we just didn't. So that's a little frustrating.”

That’s the sport, though. “Sometimes ball go in” is not a satisfying narrative, but honestly, it’s what about 80% of these games come down to.

10. Or, in the case of Philly’s scoreless home draw with Orlando, “sometimes ball not go in.”

The Union did everything you’d expect of them: they won second balls, they played direct, they were dangerous as hell on set pieces, they outshot the Lions 20-6, and they more than doubled Orlando’s xG. Yet sometimes ball not go in. And now Philly, who were red-hot to start, have won just once in their past four.

This was a much better performance from Orlando than the 4-2 home beating they took from this same Union side on opening weekend, and they had their chances to smash and grab a win in the final 15 minutes. A road point is more than acceptable, though. Obviously.

“A good result for us,” head coach Oscar Pareja said in the postgame. “I think we take this point from a difficult place in Philadelphia with a lot of intensity. We had a lot of space with the ball, more than we thought we could get. At the same time, we knew that our options would be behind their backs, and we had two or three options that could have gotten us the three points. In the end, I think it was very level.”

9. It was also very level in Austin, where the Timbers spun up a point of their own via a scoreless draw. It’s their second shutout in three games, and their unbeaten run is now four.

This one was different, though, as in the other three, Portland were facing teams that generally wanted to get on the ball and dictate play. Austin are absolutely running away from that this year.

“We thought that their strengths were obviously on set plays and in transition, counterattacks – probably similar to ours, if they would have been scouting us,” is how head coach Phil Neville put it. “So I think we wanted to enjoy the ball, not get bored of the ball.”

And to their credit, Portland didn’t get bored of it, I don’t think. Though their lack of reps in building chances via possession did show, and Neville said as much.

“They defend crosses really well, so I thought it was probably the poorest part of our game, in terms of the quality of crosses, but the decisions that we made and the choices that we made to cross,” he explained. “Maybe we needed an extra pass, maybe we could have committed somebody one-on-one. But at the end of the day, they defended the box really well.”

Nico Estévez’s presser was basically the same in reverse. Both teams are establishing a nice baseline competence, but need to layer on some facility with chance creation out of midfield to become high-level threats.