Sporting Kansas City get winning start to life after Peter Vermes

After arguably the most tumultuous week in club history, Sporting Kansas City welcomed the post-Peter Vermes era with an emotional 2-0 home win over cross-state rivals St. Louis CITY SC .

"With that mentality, that spirit, you can overcome a lot of things."

“The spirit of the guys… they were not going to give in," Zavagnin said post-match. "First time in a while that I heard at halftime, ‘We are not losing tonight.’

Marquee winter arrival Dejan Joveljić netted both goals in front of 18,116 raucous fans at Children's Mercy Park as interim manager Kerry Zavagnin gave SKC their first victory of the season while snapping a 14-game winless skid (all competitions) that dated back to September 2024.

With the victory, Zavagnin joins Ron Newman (1996) as the only coaches in club history to record a shutout win in their first MLS match in charge.

“As the guys grew in confidence – which had been missing for a while – we started getting in and around the goal," the former US international said.

"... And defensively, the commitment to defend from all eleven on the field was fantastic."

Star signing delivers

Joveljić, a 2024 MLS Cup winner with the LA Galaxy who joined SKC in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history, provided the offensive spark for a Kansas City side that had only produced one multi-goal game heading into Matchday 7.

“The determination and commitment of Dejan – to be a nonstop workhorse up there – it’s no surprise he scored 20-plus goals last year,” said Zavagnin. “It was just a matter of breaking out, and he did that tonight.”