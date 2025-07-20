LA Galaxy stun LAFC in El Tráfico comeback: "These games are crazy"

"The good thing is, my daughter doesn't like LAFC," Yoshida quipped postgame. "So at least I can go home with a smile and hopefully she's going to be proud of me."

The LA Galaxy completed a stunning 3-3 comeback draw against rivals LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday night as captain Maya Yoshida delivered the 97th-minute header heard 'round the league to equalize with the last touch of the game.

Comeback complete

He didn't score the equalizer, but Gabriel Pec netted the first two Galaxy goals on the night to keep his side in the match and set up the dramatic draw. Trailing 2-0 in the first half, Pec drew a penalty and buried it. Trailing 3-1 in the second half, he cut the deficit to a single goal again with a timely run into the box.

"We tried him on the left, we tried them on the right, and he just kind of stuck with the game," head coach Greg Vanney praised his Brazilian winger.

"Even though I don't think it was his most influential game in some ways, but he was able to, over the course of it – obviously, good finish on the penalty – but to stay with it and get the second goal, I just think it's important."

The stage was set.

After a typical derby scuffle left LAFC down a man following Eddie Segura's straight red card, substitute Mauricio Cuevas delivered a peachy cross for Yoshida's flicked header to snatch a point at the death – the captain's first goal of the season.

"Goal is the main part of soccer, so finally, as you say, I had a lot of opportunity to score, and I missed a lot of headed balls as well," the Japanese icon noted. "So finally, I could score today to contribute to the team. Very happy for that. Hopefully more to come."

Derbies are just different, and El Tráfico always delivers. This time, it was a monumental road comeback to snatch a late point.

"I'm proud of the guys that came on and just kept working through it," said Vanney.