LA Galaxy stun LAFC in El Tráfico comeback: "These games are crazy"

El Tráfico never disappoints.
The LA Galaxy completed a stunning 3-3 comeback draw against rivals LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday night as captain Maya Yoshida delivered the 97th-minute header heard 'round the league to equalize with the last touch of the game.
"The good thing is, my daughter doesn't like LAFC," Yoshida quipped postgame. "So at least I can go home with a smile and hopefully she's going to be proud of me."
Comeback complete
He didn't score the equalizer, but Gabriel Pec netted the first two Galaxy goals on the night to keep his side in the match and set up the dramatic draw. Trailing 2-0 in the first half, Pec drew a penalty and buried it. Trailing 3-1 in the second half, he cut the deficit to a single goal again with a timely run into the box.
"We tried him on the left, we tried them on the right, and he just kind of stuck with the game," head coach Greg Vanney praised his Brazilian winger.
"Even though I don't think it was his most influential game in some ways, but he was able to, over the course of it – obviously, good finish on the penalty – but to stay with it and get the second goal, I just think it's important."
The stage was set.
After a typical derby scuffle left LAFC down a man following Eddie Segura's straight red card, substitute Mauricio Cuevas delivered a peachy cross for Yoshida's flicked header to snatch a point at the death – the captain's first goal of the season.
"Goal is the main part of soccer, so finally, as you say, I had a lot of opportunity to score, and I missed a lot of headed balls as well," the Japanese icon noted. "So finally, I could score today to contribute to the team. Very happy for that. Hopefully more to come."
Derbies are just different, and El Tráfico always delivers. This time, it was a monumental road comeback to snatch a late point.
"I'm proud of the guys that came on and just kept working through it," said Vanney.
"These games are crazy always, so, you know, in a rivalry game or any game, you never give up. These games specifically have always had a way to have some crazy in them and didn't disappoint there at the end."
Denis delivers in derbies
Despite the draw feeling "as a loss" for Denis Bouanga, the All-Star forward made more El Tráfico history in the derby's 26th edition. With his brace on Saturday night, the Gabonese international became the first player to score in six consecutive El Tráfico matches, passing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the second-most goals in derby history (10 goals).
"For me, it's like the final," Bouanga said of his devastating El Tráfico form. "You need to push your boundaries, and it's a derby, it's always special. I hope that next year I'll be able to score more and pass Carlos."
As he hinted, the only player still ahead of Bouanga in El Tráfico goals is LAFC legend Carlos Vela (12), who Bouanga (87 goals) is also just seven goals from passing on the club's all-time goalscoring charts.
"Vela is an icon," Bouanga said. "This record is affiliated more with the team effort rather than individual records. So as long as the team is happy with what I'm doing, and if I can get past Carlos, this is what matters the most."
Holding out hope
For star playmaker Marco Reus, who recorded his 13th goal contribution in the last 14 games on Saturday, the derby was exemplary of the Galaxy's resilience during a tumultuous season.
"These games show again a little bit of the rollercoaster this season," said Reus.
"What I mean with the rollercoaster is like, somehow we keep our mentality, and it shows at the end that we are not giving up, especially in this situation away in the derby. It means a lot to us coming back from 2-0, 3-1."
In turn, the Gs remain "so close together, you cannot imagine," according to Reus.
Despite their last-place position in the Western Conference, they continue to look forward with hopes of making an improbable run at the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs beginning next Friday at Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"I can't be happy for the season so far, but we still have a chance to go through to the playoffs," said Yoshida. "So next game is very important again. Obviously, every game is important now for us."