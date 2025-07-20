Martín Ojeda extends Orlando City record | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Argentine No. 10 guided the Lions to a 2-1 victory at the New England Revolution on Saturday with a brace, including a sweetly struck 58th-minute game-winner that earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 26.

With his two-goal performance, Ojeda extended his club-record streak to nine consecutive games with a goal contribution.

The 26-year-old now has 15 goal contributions (8g/7a) in his last 13 matches and 22 overall (12g/10a) this season, which is tied for fourth-most in the league and matches former Lions captain Nani's 2019 output for the most productive regular season in Orlando history.

"I think he’s carrying us in that matter; how important it is to have a player who is scoring goals and giving us those contributions in the moments that we need him the most," head coach Oscar Pareja told reporters of his No. 10 after the final whistle.

"Not in any game, but in this one game when we were all tense and we needed to produce tonight, he took that team on his shoulders."

Saturday's result snapped a four-game winless streak for Orlando, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference and vying for top-four positioning in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"I'm very happy, not only for the goals, but also for the win tonight," said Ojeda. "Because I feel like we deserved a win like this tonight. We’ve been playing well but suffering in the last three matches."