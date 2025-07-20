MUST-SEE: Portland Timbers unveil largest painted tifo in MLS history

Before the Portland Timbers' 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on Saturday evening, their most die-hard supporters unveiled the largest painted tifo in MLS history.
The Timbers Army created the panoramic art, which celebrated the club's 50th anniversary in style.
Spanning several stands in Providence Park, the tifo featured several players who were recognized in the fan-voted Timbers All-Time XI. Legends included Clive Charles, Diego Valeri, Diego Chara and Darlington Nagbe.
