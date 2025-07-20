Inter Miami marvel at more Messi magic: “He transcends our sport”

"We are very privileged, those of us who get to work alongside him, to live all of this too.”

"He transcends soccer,” Mascherano said in Spanish of Messi after the maestro’s latest brace, incredibly, his sixth in Miami’s last seven league matches. “In the end, any fan of sports – of sports, not just of soccer – feels admiration for this class of athlete; Leo Messi, Michael Jordan in his time, Rafa Nadal – people who have transcended their sport.

As an old friend and longtime teammate at FC Barcelona and Argentina’s national team, Inter Miami ’s head coach has had an up-close view on many of the GOAT's dazzling moments, the latest of which arrived at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday night, where his two goals and two assists powered the Herons’ 5-1 demolition of the New York Red Bulls in front of a largely appreciative crowd dotted with pink Messi jerseys.

Unstoppable form

It’s felt that way most of the summer, as Messi keeps reeling off one jaw-dropping play after another to help his Herons return to MLS play with a bang after he paced them to a historic Round-of-16 run at the Club World Cup. Unfortunately for them, the Red Bulls, who actually scored first this time, have seen his greatness all too well: The 2022 World Cup winner has now bagged 5g/7a in four meetings with RBNY.

Saturday’s gorgeous double – the first made possible by a raking through ball from his friend Sergio Busquets, the second assisted by pal Luis Suárez, with their mate Jordi Alba involved in both buildups – sees the icon surge into a tie with Nashville’s Sam Surridge atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 18 goals.

When Mascherano was asked about the big turnout Messi inspired in Harrison, New Jersey, just as he has all over the world, his response spoke volumes about the enduring excellence of the playmaker who turned 38 a few weeks ago.

"It's not a surprise, because I've worked with him,” said Masch. “I've been with him for eight years in Barcelona, more than 15 in the national team as a fellow player, and in the places where he hasn't been gone continuously, people go nuts. The truth is, it’s not only in the stadium – I've had this happen at hotels, airports, the whole thing.