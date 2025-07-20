Charlotte FC's attack extends magical run in win at Atlanta United

Three wins in a row and Charlotte FC are rolling.
The Crown dispatched regional rivals Atlanta United, 3-2, on Saturday night, coming back from a goal down to maintain a fantastic run of form and secure a third consecutive victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"We're clicking at the right time. We're timing this run well," said club captain Ashley Westwood after the win.
"There was a lot of criticism against us, but we've kept our guard up, we knew what we've got in the locker room and started to shine through now, there's a real good feeling in there."
No Agyemang? No problem.
After a stretch of just two wins in 12 matches, Charlotte have found something of a resurgence. After dealing starting striker and United States international Patrick Agyemang to Derby County, the Crown have not missed a beat up top, with Idan Toklomati stepping into the spotlight.
The Israeli international has become an important piece, providing multiple match-winning performances. With four goals in his last six matches, the 20-year-old striker has slotted in at the No. 9 position brilliantly, helping ease any concern surrounding Charlotte's striker situation.
"He's looking like a real top striker," grinned Westwood.
Biel's historic run
Equally crucial? Pep Biel.
The Spaniard has been on fire, logging his eighth-career match with multiple goal contributions, passing Karol Swiderski (seven) for Charlotte's all-time lead.
"We knew what Pep could do last year, but this year he's had a pre-season with us, he's fully fit, he knows his role, he knows how much we think of him," said Westwood. "And again, he showed tonight some of the ones who are wonderful players, it's nice to stay behind and watch him."
Added head coach Dean Smith: "He's been outstanding, he's been excellent. He's a real team player as well because he puts the hard yards in as well as the exquisite balls for goals and the goals himself. So we're pleased with how he's performing at the moment."
Eastern Conference ascent
Charlotte are up into seventh place in the Eastern Conference, finding themselves in the middle of a jam-packed group fighting for top four spots and home field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. With Biel, Toklomati and Wilfried Zaha firing, and the support of 2,000 fans on the road, they displayed a timely reminder of what this team can be.
"I think we're doing a real good job," Westwood said. "We're setting in foundations for this football club. We've not shot from the stars straight away. You have to build a football club. Since I've been here, we've reached the playoffs, so hopefully we want to do that again. We want to go one better.
"We're aiming for the top four. That's what we're aiming for."