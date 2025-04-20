Inter Miami rise to the occasion in battle of unbeatens

And then there was one.
Inter Miami CF are the sole remaining unbeaten side in Major League Soccer after Saturday's 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew.
In front of a record 60,614 fans at Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field, the Herons grabbed an opportunistic three points, despite being outshot 16-6, thanks to Benjamin Cremaschi's 30th-minute goal to improve to 5W-0L-3D (18 points).
Miami have won five of their first eight MLS matches, continuing their fantastic form ahead of Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal Leg 1 at Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
"We continue this path, we continue to work and try to help the players to be able to get our objectives," said head coach Javier Mascherano via translator afterwards. "For me, a victory doesn't change what I think about the game. You give the most and you come with the best, sometimes correctly, sometimes with errors.
"As a coaching staff, we make mistakes without the intention of making them. It's only making decisions and sometimes they are dangerous and sometimes not for the other team and to invite the players to continue down this path."
Cremaschi goes airborne
Cremaschi's first goal of the year proved to be a vital one. The 20-year-old homegrown midfielder, who continues to be a consistent presence in Miami's lineup, looked like an in-form striker with his finish, making a darting run between the defenders before glancing a diving header into the side netting.
"This was the first goal of the season, so I'm really happy about it. Hopefully there's many more to come," the South Florida native told MLS Season Pass after the match.
"We're happy with these three points. We obviously wanted to play a little better, have the ball and be more confident on the ball, but we know they're a tough team that likes to have the ball, so we knew it was going to be tough."
Messi injury concern?
The match may not have been all ideal for Miami.
Late in the match, Lionel Messi appeared to be struggling. The legendary Argentine No. 10's movement seemed very limited and he headed straight to the locker room after the final whistle, raising concerns ahead of Thursday night's match.
"I didn't see him go out, but I saw him in the locker room," Mascherano shrugged. "I'll ask the doctors, but nothing.
"I didn't see anything."