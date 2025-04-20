Austin's new look, New England find chemistry & more from Matchday 9

A few promising shape changes, an unexpected hero in Cleveland, a Designated Player's breakout game and some real MLS After Dark energy in the late games. We’ve got it all ahead, folks.

We finally saw Nico Estévez shift out of the 4-4-2 Austin have been playing this year into what I feel pretty comfortable calling a fairly standard 4-3-3 in their 1-0 home win over the LA Galaxy . You can see it in the network passing map:

And then, the few times Sabovic actually pushed forward, the storm just passed him by entirely:

The other issue here is they could easily have been down 2-0 at the break if not for some Brad Stuver heroics. The 4-3-3 remains my favorite formation in soccer, but it only really works in the modern game if there’s clarity on who’s sliding over (or up) next to the single pivot (everything becomes a double pivot in modern soccer). Yet too often Besard Sabovic was all alone in the eye of the storm.

The issue? Their $30 million front line is not finishing those chances. Good on Brandon Vazquez for eventually getting himself a tap-in – finding tap-ins is the most important skill any goalscorer can have, and it’s good to see it’s still in Vazquez’s bag – but there’s still little chemistry between him, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari .

He’s not a natural chance creator, per se, but if you put him in a spot where he’s attacking teams in their build-out phase, he will create turnovers. And turnovers in that phase lead to chances.

Owen Wolff , in particular, was great as a two-way, pressing menace in a free 8 role, shaded way to the left (he’s No. 33 in the graphic above). Wolff led Austin with 11 defensive actions, which was the most on the team – unusual for any attacker in any set-up – and generated four chances, which also led the team. Defaulting him to that center-left channel and then allowing him to pick and choose when to shift into wide overloads, rather than starting him out wide and then having him pick and choose when to come inside, makes a lot of sense to me in the way that it weaponizes his brain and his motor.

Taken solo, any of those numbers could mean not all that much. Taken together, it paints a pretty comprehensive picture of a team that was more comfortable with the ball than they’d been through most of the season, and were better about using it to get into dangerous spots.

Time, of course, is already running out on the Galaxy’s season. They are now 0W-6L-3D through nine games, with just six goals scored.

"Overall, to be honest, for me, it's been the most complete game that we've played so far here at home, on the offensive side and in the defensive side," Estévez said. He’s not wrong, even if the finishing was frustrating.

But this felt like a better process than we’ve gotten from Austin through much of the season, and was certainly the type of bounce-back you’d like to see after the beating they took last week.

I do have some other questions about Sabovic in the No. 6 role based upon his issues in distribution – he was eighth on the team in progressive passing distance, which, uh, not great; and he’s not much of a tempo-setter either (at least not yet) – so it’s not like all problems have been solved.

That’s far too easy. If the 4-3-3 is going to become Austin’s go-to, they need to both solve the defensive rotations and tighten up the space between the lines.

Arguably even more important than the three points was the fact that Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago finally looked dangerous from the run of play, and in fact looked dangerous together. This is just lovely stuff:

A big 2-0 win for the Revs ! They once again went with the 3-4-1-2 that worked well last week in Atlanta , and once again deserved their win, this time at home over a sliding New York City FC side (one win in their last five).

“A guy like Ganago has just kept grinding,” head coach Caleb Porter said in the postgame, as reported by our good friends at The Blazing Musket. “He has played well in most games. He has been in good spots, he just hasn't finished.

"I actually sat down with him and Leo individually on Friday. In Leo's case, I showed him all his goals in MLS. Just went through about three minutes of goals and reminded him of his quality. And then I went through, with Ganago, all his goals in Ligue 1 to remind him his quality. I think sometimes, even good players, they need to remember they can hit the back of the net. They need permission to watch themself, and I gave them permission. We watched their goals, and then they went and did it.”

I’m sure that’s part of it, but the bigger part really has been New England’s ability to progress the ball into dangerous spots and actually generate looks for the attackers. They’re actually playing against the ball more often, but are generating 50% more chances per 90 since the formation change, and more than doubling their expected assists (that Ganago assist above was literally New England’s first of the year).

They’re playing more through-balls and hitting fewer crosses from open play even though they’re playing with wingbacks – getting those guys to the endline for pullbacks instead of settling for crosses from out wide has been a key philosophical change that’s been pretty clear to see.

The other effect of having wingbacks is it’s pushed Carles Gil inside a little bit more. He’s at his best in the right channel, and he’s now getting more touches there (about 30% more of his touches have come there and in the actual center channel over the past two games than in the first six) since right wingback Ilay Feingold is just motoring endline-to-endline.

Getting your best player on the ball in better spots is a good plan. New England, after a miserable start to the year, are executing it.

Ganago certainly thinks so.

“We have Carles, one of the best players in the league, who is just behind us [in the 3-4-1-2]. Sometimes it's easy to play with him, because Carles is a top player, and Leo also is a very good player,” the Cameroonian said. “The chemistry is coming, and I think we will do better the next games, I think.”

Can’t do much better than six points from two games, but I don’t blame Ganago for being optimistic. New England’s played pretty well for the past 180 minutes after a brutal start to the season, though I want to see them showing a little more comfort killing games off with the ball.