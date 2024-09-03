Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami cruise, Atlanta United respond

From Inter Miami CF extending their Supporters’ Shield lead to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble teams stepping up, Matchday 30 had plenty of Team of the Matchday presented by Audi-worthy performances.
Powered by Luis Suárez’s two goals and Sergio Busquets anchoring their three-man backline, Inter Miami won 4-1 at Chicago Fire FC. Suárez is now one goal (16) off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, and Miami’s 2.19 points per game have them on pace to set a new MLS single-season points record.
In the Eastern Conference postseason chase, homegrown midfielder Ajani Fortune’s first-ever MLS goal gave Atlanta United a 1-0 rivalry win at Charlotte FC. Three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake made four saves in Philadelphia Union’s 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls, keeping his side narrowly below the playoff line.
Minnesota United FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s brace fueled a 2-1 win at San Jose Earthquakes, a much-needed result in the Western Conference playoff push. The Colorado Rapids also moved closer to home-field advantage in Round One, with striker Rafael Navarro scoring twice in a 3-2 win at FC Dallas.
Phil Neville’s Portland Timbers earned arguably the weekend’s biggest result, as right back Juan Mosquera’s deflected strike secured a 1-0 win over Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle Sounders FC. FC Cincinnati stopped a four-game slide, courtesy of left back Luca Orellano's must-see brace highlighting a 4-1 rout of CF Montréal.
Diego Rossi (1g/1a) helped Columbus Crew stave off any Leagues Cup title hangover, igniting a 4-2 win over New York City FC. Orlando City SC star Facundo Torres soared into international duty with Uruguay by scoring twice in a 3-0 defeat of Nashville SC.
Lastly, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Pedro Vite celebrated his return to Ecuador's senior national team with the 1-0 game-winner at Austin FC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Andre Blake (PHI) - Luca Orellano (CIN), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Juan Mosquera (POR) - Diego Rossi (CLB), Ajani Fortune (ATL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Facundo Torres (ORL) - Rafael Navarro (COL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN)
Coach: Phil Neville (POR)
Bench: Gavin Beavers (RSL), Franco Escobar (HOU), DeJuan Jones (CLB), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Dominique Badji (DC), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU)
