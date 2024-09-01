Luca Orellano grabs spotlight in big Cincinnati win: "That was the moment"

FC Cincinnati ’s 4-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday may not have sealed their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, but it did serve as a much-needed win for the reigning Supporters’ Shield champs.

“I’m really pleased with the response from the last performance and the overall play from our guys,” said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan postmatch. “I thought both sides of the ball, they were outstanding.”

The hearty win followed being ousted from Leagues Cup by Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia Union and a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami in their return to MLS play during Matchday 29. It also kept their hopes alive in defending their Supporters’ Shield title.

“We all know the Miami game … that wasn’t how we trained leading up to it,” wingback Luca Orellano, the standout star at TQL Stadium thanks to his latest golazo from beyond midfield, added in Spanish. “The good thing about football is it gives you a chance to try again, go anew. So, I think tonight was a better chance for us to show ourselves."

There were two scenarios in which Cincinnati’s win, coupled with some outside help, would have made them the second club to clinch the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. However, those external factors didn’t go their way.