Luca Orellano grabs spotlight in big Cincinnati win: "That was the moment"

FC Cincinnati’s 4-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday may not have sealed their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, but it did serve as a much-needed win for the reigning Supporters’ Shield champs.
“I’m really pleased with the response from the last performance and the overall play from our guys,” said Cincy head coach Pat Noonan postmatch. “I thought both sides of the ball, they were outstanding.”
The hearty win followed being ousted from Leagues Cup by Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia Union and a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami in their return to MLS play during Matchday 29. It also kept their hopes alive in defending their Supporters’ Shield title.
“We all know the Miami game … that wasn’t how we trained leading up to it,” wingback Luca Orellano, the standout star at TQL Stadium thanks to his latest golazo from beyond midfield, added in Spanish. “The good thing about football is it gives you a chance to try again, go anew. So, I think tonight was a better chance for us to show ourselves."
There were two scenarios in which Cincinnati’s win, coupled with some outside help, would have made them the second club to clinch the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. However, those external factors didn’t go their way.
“I think we just kind of have to focus on our results,” said defender Miles Robinson. “And if we keep winning, we'll put ourselves in a good spot.”
Orellano shines
With no 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta on the field, someone needed to put on the cape, and Orellano did just that.
Two set-piece goals, headlined by his 57th-minute stunner, marked a signature performance in what’s shaping up to be a breakout debut campaign for the 24-year-old Argentine.
“I noticed in the first half the goalkeeper was playing a little bit out, and so I just needed to wait for the right moment,” Orellano said. “And with some luck, I hit the ball well, and that was the moment.”
It may beg the question as to who gets free-kick opportunities when Acosta returns from suspension.
“Going forward, he's earned opportunities to take free kicks from our own half,” Noonan said while cracking a smile.
The goals bring Orellano’s season tally to seven, third place in the club’s scoring ranks. He was complimented by goals from strikers Kevin Kelsy and Sergio Santos on Saturday.
Marquee matchup madness
With the playoff clinch likely and looming in the coming weeks, TQL Stadium is set to be the proving ground for Cincinnati to build momentum from Saturday’s bounceback win.
Up next, the next chapter in the Hell is Real rivalry with the Columbus Crew on September 14 (7:30 PM ET | MLS Season Pass).
Cincinnati took the win in the reverse fixture at Lower.com Field in May, but will be short-handed this time with yellow card accumulation suspensions to centerbacks Robinson and Ian Murphy. It's a tough blow for a backline that's already suffered season-ending injuries to Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund.
“Of course, the group can go win the game,” Noonan said. “We know the challenges ahead of us. They’re (Columbus) in great form and both teams have a couple of weeks to see how players get through it."