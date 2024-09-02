Stock Up, Stock Down: Columbus Crew avoid Leagues Cup letdown

Another matchday is in the books and the past two weeks have been pivotal in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Here’s the bigger question: Can Miami set the all-time regular season points record before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs begin? The current mark is 73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution .

Let's take stock of that race before we jump into Stock Up, Stock Down:

I had six teams in the race for the regular season title two weeks ago. Inter Miami were already in control, but now it seems a foregone conclusion Lionel Messi & Co. will bring the Shield home to South Florida.

Of course we are starting here again!

Miami just keep chugging along without the best player of all time. Do they even need Messi to win the Supporter's Shield? Probably not. That's how deep their roster is.