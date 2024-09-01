Timbers meet the moment, Dynamo send a message & more from Matchday 30 

Finally some proof of life from the Five Stripes , who went to Charlotte and put together one of their best all-around performances of the season. Yes, it was just a 1-0 win , and yes, it was mostly a solo effort that provided the difference:

Charlotte have lacked that decisiveness for most of the summer, and are now just 1W-4L-4D across all competitions since June 30. As they’ve tried to morph from “stay compact and hit opportunistically” to “have the ball more and be dangerous with it,” they’ve lost their identity.

It’s the “gets the ball off his feet quickly” bit that matters here, as too often this season there’s been a ponderousness to Atlanta’s play. On Saturday that was nowhere to be found, even on sequences (like the goal above) in which Miranchuk wasn’t directly involved.

I’m going to borrow a scouting report from my buddy J. Sam Jones – maestro of the Kick-Off newsletter I’m sure you all subscribe to – on what he’s seen from the Russian thus far: “Good understanding of space, gets the ball off his feet quickly and the rest of the team is responding to it and following suit. Really decent chance the team as a whole is better with him than [Thiago] Almada.”

But there was a pace and clarity with which they played that’s been missing for most of the season. Part of that could be the desperation of being in a fight for their playoff lives; part of it could be the effect of new DP No. 10 Alexey Maranchuk .

A visit from rapidly sinking Montréal was exactly what Cincy – losers of four straight coming into the night – needed. This is the team that cures all ills right now:

• The reconstituted backline with Miles Robinson in the middle of the three center backs looked promising. • They got four on the board without Lucho Acosta , which means Lucho will have gotten three weeks of rest for his aching feet by the time he takes the field next. • A goal from Kevin Kelsy , the big Venezuelan’s first in months. • Another solid rep as a playmaker from Dado Valenzuela . • 70 more minutes of integration from Niko Gioacchini .

Two minutes after I alllllllllllllmost sent that tweet, Diego Rossi equalized, and the Crew came alive. They went on to be the better team for the game’s final 70 minutes, but still needed a bit of a gift to collect all three points:

Fifteen minutes into this one, with the scoreboard reading 1-0 and the possession bar reading 70-30, both in favor of the Pigeons, I was ready to call this one a trap game. Columbus had just won the Leagues Cup , and then followed it up by winning in Philly for the first time in nearly a decade – despite playing a fully rotated squad – and so of course this was the one in which they’d let their guard down.

Massive injury news from this one to keep an eye on: Matt Freese , who’s been the best ‘keeper in the league this year, had to be subbed off with an apparent knee injury. No word yet on the severity, but non-contact injuries always make me queasy.

Anyway, NYCFC are a good team, and they’ve done a nice job of creating depth as the year has gone along. But there is a sizeable gap between a “good team” and the level the Crew are at right now.

DeJuan Jones is playing as a wingback there, but in Wilfried Nancy’s system, wingbacks sometimes end up finishing one-time from within the 6. He understands the assignment more completely with every outing.

I pointed out in this column, just over a month ago following a 3-1 win over Cincy, that even when the Red Bulls win, they’re still showing a penchant for allowing too much space between their lines of defense and central midfield.

They're still below the playoff line, a point behind Atlanta, and they have a very difficult remaining schedule. But still, I’d be surprised if we don’t see them in the postseason.

Doing so in Harrison, where RBNY was yet to lose this season, wasn’t something I’d thought was in the cards. But that’s the level the Union have reached right now, as they’ve gone 6W-2L-2D across all competitions in their past 10 games, with both of those losses coming against the Crew.

Philly are very much going in the other direction. Yes, they lost to Columbus midweek, but 1) everybody loses to Columbus these days, rotated squad or not, and 2) they actually played well in that game. It was pretty obvious if they bottled that effort and brought it with them for the rest of the season, they’d start stacking wins.

This is an ongoing concern for RBNY, who now have just one win (that dub over Cincy) in the past two months across all competitions.

Nashville head coach B.J. Callaghan can only dream of that kind of production from his best players. The ‘Yotes have actually shown some signs of life in terms of their ball progression and getting to good spots over the past couple of weeks, but they have been miserable in both boxes. Like Montréal, I’m pretty sure they’re cooked.

Oscar Pareja came to it late, but he eventually landed on the right mix in the attack.

Ojeda picked up another assist – this one via his pressing! – and now has 3g/5a in those 11 games as a No. 10. More importantly, Facu Torres got himself a brace, and he’s got at 6g/5a in that same 11-game stretch.

The Lions took care of business, sending Nashville to their eighth straight loss in regular-season play and giving themselves a bit of breathing room above the play-in fray. They’re now in seventh on 37 points, with Toronto in eighth on 33 and Atlanta ninth on 31. It would surprise me if Orlando, who are now 6W-2L-3D with a +12 goal differential across all comps since Martín Ojeda moved into the starting No. 10 role, fell back into that group.

I’m still trying to wrap my head around the timing of Toronto’s movements on this attempted build-out sequence, which led to Dom Badji ’s winner:

I’d expected to list D.C. among the cooked as well, but they instead rallied late for a massive, season-prolonging win up on Lake Ontario. They finished the weekend in 11th, just two points back of Atlanta.

Starts with a throw-in on the right side, but then they play so quickly to the left side that there's no build-out pattern established. O'Neill takes off, Flores hasn't crossed the field enough to be available & D.C.'s sitting on the back-pass. Disaster. pic.twitter.com/Fglk0lYElY

Columbus do something close to this sequence about a dozen times a game, and the difference isn’t individual skill; it’s collective patience. The Crew use the ball to drag opposing defenders both upfield and a step or three out of position. They don’t hurry through the dance steps, but rather let the moment unfold. Their timing is precise.

Not the Reds. They’re just knocking it across the pitch like they’ve never really thought about what the point of starting possessions along the backline is in the first place. And it’s especially mind-boggling given that the guy who’s playing as the left wingback here, Henry Wingo, actually started the game as a right center back.

How are you going to play him into the coffin corner like that against a pressing team? Why are you in a hurry to do so in the first place? (I’m not letting Wingo off the hook, by the way. He’s a veteran, and he should know well enough at some point in the above disaster to just put the ball into touch and start screaming at Shane O’Neill, Deybi Flores et al. But this was very much a team-wide breakdown, not an individual mistake).

These are the kinds of cock-ups you’d expect to see from a team in the first week of March rather than the last week of August. The Reds had a chance to really create some distance between themselves and the pack against a D.C. side that has been giving, rather than receiving, gifts all year long.