Team of the Matchday: Hartel, Langoni & Reus delight in MLS debuts 

The MLS regular season roared back on Saturday, and new stars met the moment with standout debuts during Matchday 29.
Marco Reus delivered 1g/1a in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United, extending LA Galaxy's lead atop the Western Conference standings. Luca Langoni similarly starred off the bench, icing the New England Revolution's 5-0 rout at CF Montréal with 1g/1a. St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Marcel Hartel also stepped up, producing three assists in a wild 4-4 draw at the Portland Timbers.
Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets helped Inter Miami CF become the first Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-bound team, secured via a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati. Suárez bagged a brace, including the fastest goal in Inter Miami history, while Busquets expertly led the backline as the Supporters' Shield leaders weathered Tomás Avilés' first-half red card.
FC Dallas earned their first road win of the season, with Sebastian Lletget tallying 1g/2a in a 4-3 triumph over D.C. United. Albert Rusnák added 1g/1a in a 3-2 win at Minnesota United FC, continuing his quietly fantastic season for Seattle Sounders FC. Evander (1g/2a) sealed Portland's comeback draw vs. St. Louis with another must-see free kick.
LA center back Maya Yoshida showed his World Cup experience vs. Atlanta, and Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda successfully partnered with summer signing Tim Ream in a 1-1 draw vs. New York Red Bulls. Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made seven saves in a 2-0 win at Nashville SC, highlighted by stopping Hany Mukhtar's penalty kick.
San Jose Earthquakes interim coach Ian Russell leads the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi after a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake – building off their strong Leagues Cup performance.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) - Adilson Malanda (CLT), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Maya Yoshida (LA) - Sebastian Lletget (DAL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Albert Rusnák (SEA) - Marco Reus (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Luca Langoni (NE)
Coach: Ian Russell (SJ)
Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Jake Davis (SKC), Carles Gil (NE), Riqui Puig (LA), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Bobby Wood (NE), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
