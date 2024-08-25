Luis Suárez sends Inter Miami to playoffs: "We have to keep going"

“We didn't suffer very much,” said coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino in Spanish afterwards, hailing his team’s “organization, commitment, sticking to our style of play, because staying organized was crucial to closing out the game … the order of the team meant that we didn't risk the match.”

Even an early ejection couldn’t slow Miami down. Cincy couldn't close the gap despite playing more than half the match with a numerical advantage thanks to Tomás Avilés ’ second red card of the year, as their hosts managed the situation superbly with a few tactical tweaks and some astute marshaling from veterans Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

Fast-forward back to the present: Miami just beat reigning Supporters’ Shield holders FC Cincinnati , 2-0 , at Chase Stadium. Luis Suárez bagged a rapid-fire brace in the game’s first six minutes to clinch playoff qualification , taking his side four points clear atop this year’s Shield race with eight weeks left in the regular season.

Yet for all the euphoria inspired by that tournament run, Miami were very much a work in progress, a far cry from a fully formed collective, and their ensuing struggles down the stretch in league play proved it. As those first delirious weeks of the Messi effect wore off, IMCF’s hopes of a monumental late charge into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs faded to black as the team went 4W-4L-4D down the stretch.

At this point in their 2023 campaign, the Herons hoisted the Leagues Cup trophy skyward in Nashville, celebrating the club’s first-ever silverware via Lionel Messi ’s transcendent heroics upon arrival in South Florida as a global audience watched raptly.

Messi nears return

Most impressively, the Herons have accomplished all this with Messi absent for nearly three months. Due to international duty and injury, the Argentine GOAT hasn’t played for his club since June 1, missing eight league matches – and Miami won seven of them, crafting a much sturdier collective and plumbing the squad's lower reaches to gain key contributions from youngsters and role players.

As strong as Messi's gravitational pull remains, both on and off the pitch, this team has learned how to win without their talisman. It’s a tribute to both Martino’s work and a far more balanced roster, overhauled on the fly by chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

All of this makes Messi’s impending return that much more exciting for IMCF and their supporters – and conversely, ominous for the rest of MLS.

“Leo, like I said the other day, I can't tell you exactly what time, but he's already on the field. He is working with his physical therapist, he's out of the medical ward, he is training with a ball,” said Martino postgame.