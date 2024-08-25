Dream debut: Marco Reus brings LA Galaxy to "another level"

“I was really, really excited to come in and get a couple of minutes from the coach with the team. I was really, really happy that we found a way to win the game.”

“I was really, really excited before the game,” Reus shared afterwards at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Marco Reus put Major League Soccer on notice Saturday night with a super-sub debut, recording a goal and an assist to lead the LA Galaxy 's 2-0 win over Atlanta United .

“Riqui, who drops low, Marco, who kind of stays high. There's a good combination there at times. So the question is, in my head, I have a vision. Tonight I saw some of what it can look like and the key now is to continue to grow that relationship and those around them.”

“I hope that's a glimpse of what's to come. I think they can be very compatible because you see what Riqui does, Marco isn't going to do,” remarked Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

Postgame, Puig quickly took to X (Twitter) to share his excitement at linking up with another uber-talented attacker. This season, he's already done so with Gabriel Pec , Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic to great effect.

In his first game in more than two months, Reus assisted Riqui Puig 's 76th-minute curler. The former German international and Borussia Dortmund star ensured victory with a late goal from close range (84’).

Reus agrees, already developing a spark with the FC Barcelona product.

“When Riqui and [I are] on the field, you can see that the connection is there. We try to find each other and to help each other in difficult ways,” Reus said. “I gave him an easy assist and I was really, really happy for him and for the team.”

In just 28 minutes, Reus showed his impact extends beyond goal contributions – using intelligent positioning and silky passing to notch a match-high three chances created and two shots on target.

“I thought he came in and he brought class, composure, intelligence obviously, quality — a lot of things. In a way, he made things look a little bit easy at times,” Vanney said of the three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year.