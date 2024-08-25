Dream debut: Marco Reus brings LA Galaxy to "another level"

CARSON, Calif. – Willkommen!
Marco Reus put Major League Soccer on notice Saturday night with a super-sub debut, recording a goal and an assist to lead the LA Galaxy's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
“I was really, really excited before the game,” Reus shared afterwards at Dignity Health Sports Park.
“I was really, really excited to come in and get a couple of minutes from the coach with the team. I was really, really happy that we found a way to win the game.”
Puig connection
In his first game in more than two months, Reus assisted Riqui Puig's 76th-minute curler. The former German international and Borussia Dortmund star ensured victory with a late goal from close range (84’).
Postgame, Puig quickly took to X (Twitter) to share his excitement at linking up with another uber-talented attacker. This season, he's already done so with Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic to great effect.
“I hope that's a glimpse of what's to come. I think they can be very compatible because you see what Riqui does, Marco isn't going to do,” remarked Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.
“Riqui, who drops low, Marco, who kind of stays high. There's a good combination there at times. So the question is, in my head, I have a vision. Tonight I saw some of what it can look like and the key now is to continue to grow that relationship and those around them.”
Reus agrees, already developing a spark with the FC Barcelona product.
“When Riqui and [I are] on the field, you can see that the connection is there. We try to find each other and to help each other in difficult ways,” Reus said. “I gave him an easy assist and I was really, really happy for him and for the team.”
In just 28 minutes, Reus showed his impact extends beyond goal contributions – using intelligent positioning and silky passing to notch a match-high three chances created and two shots on target.
“I thought he came in and he brought class, composure, intelligence obviously, quality — a lot of things. In a way, he made things look a little bit easy at times,” Vanney said of the three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year.
“You see his quality out on the field and the pedigree is there. It's pretty clear to see, so it's exciting.”
Perfect timing
Reus’ title-winning experience will benefit LA as the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs approach.
LA have seven regular-season games remaining and are first in the Western Conference table with 52 points. They're also in the Supporters' Shield hunt, four points back of leaders Inter Miami CF.
“As I said before the game Thursday, [Reus] could be a game-changer. I’m very happy for him. I’m very happy for the team,” added Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida.
“I felt like today, he [lifted] our midfielders or strikers to [another] level because I feel this kind of chemistry. … This could be another level that we needed. We still need to catch up with the other several clubs who we need to fight for the titles.”
Humble as can be, Reus reminded everyone he's focused on trophies.
“It's not about me, it's about the team that we can continue this way,” said Reus, who formally signed 10 days ago. “[We] want to be champions after the season, so we take it game by game.”