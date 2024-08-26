Columbus Crew ride Cucho Hernández "magic" to Leagues Cup title

It was a goal the likes of which Cucho Hernández has probably scored dozens, maybe hundreds of times at various stadiums and training pitches across his career. Mo Farsi lifted an inviting cross to the back post for Cucho to attack in the air, the Colombian’s snapped header spinning past Hugo Lloris to open the scoring on the stroke of halftime in Sunday night’s Leagues Cup final.

And the name was La Grinta: ‘When you know, you don't stop and you go,’” explained Nancy in the press conference following his side’s gutsy 3-1 win over LAFC . “And Cucho, the goal that he scored, the first one, was amazing.”

“The first goal, first I had emotions, incredible emotions at this one, because the desire to score - a friend of mine passed away, and it was an example.

Amid so many other thoughts racing through his head as he paced the Columbus Crew ’s technical area at Lower.com Field, something about the finish reminded Wilfried Nancy of an old friend and colleague back at his former club, CF Montréal .

He was thinking of Jason Di Tullio, a local product and former player for Montréal who became a beloved assistant coach, inspiring everyone around him with his spirit and work ethic. His nickname, “La Grinta,” derived from the Italian term for grit or tenacity, became a club motto, particularly so after Di Tullio was stricken by brain cancer, which eventually claimed his life in 2022 , prompting CFMTL to name an annual award in his honor .

“I mean, what can you say?” Crew midfield general Darlington Nagbe told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Jillian Sakovits of Cucho. “He just always finds a way, you know what I mean? Yes, the 10 guys behind him try and support him. But sometimes he does the individual stuff, he makes the magic happen for us. I’m so proud of him.”

After Olivier Giroud leveled the score with a corner-kick header, his first tally for his new club, Cucho conjured up different ways to affect the outcome. First, he drifted into space down the left channel to deliver the cross-shot that dipped past Lloris for the game-winner, then selflessly set up Jacen Russell-Rowe for the clincher that sparked full euphoria around LDC as Nancy & Co. claimed their second piece of hardware in nine months.

Even in the face of rugged resistance from LAFC, who adjusted well to the Crew’s early advantage and more than held their own in the second half, Hernández would not be denied.

“Behind the scenes, we try to help him and to give him tools to get more consistent and to get better, because he wants to be better. So this is a reward for him, and I’m happy for him.”

“He showed who he is in terms of, he can place the ball, he can shoot - but the rage that he has to score? My mother-in-law loves him for that, not for the way he scores, because his passion that he has,” said Nancy of his attacking talisman. “So after that, yeah, he provoked things for the other goals, but this is who he is.

Di Tullio would surely have appreciated Cucho’s goal, even with him and Nancy wearing another club’s colors, because of the hunger he showed on the play, the ferocious desire to be the difference-maker that’s made him the most fearsome striker in MLS, perhaps in all of North America.

More history made

Columbus can feel inevitable in their relentless execution of Nancy’s probing possession style, stretching and grinding teams down until they finally break through. Yet it’s essential to recognize just how elegantly Cucho’s excellence ties it all together, a versatile, razor-sharp weapon in front of goal that turns all that ball dominance into end product, his diverse skillset multiplying the menace of those around him, his thirst for success the X-factor for the reigning MLS Cup champs.

Two trophies down, both claimed in front of their home supporters. How many more to go?

“No words about that, no words. I'm so happy for making history here,” Cucho told a local television outlet as the Crew celebrated on their pitch, displaying his rapidly-improving English skills. “I'm so happy for my family, for the fans - and just enjoy. And we have to keep it going because we play Wednesday, so we have to be focused for that.”

Notably, all this has developed in the wake of Nancy summarily benching him for multiple games in April, including for a massive Concacaf Champions Cup match vs. Tigres UANL, with no public explanation other than that “team policy” had been violated.

“To grow, you need time, and you have to know yourself a little bit better, and you have to be also ready to modify certain things, to get better,” said Nancy on Sunday when the topic was broached. “Cucho, he’s getting better at that, because talent, he has the talent, and he can do so many good things.