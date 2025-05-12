Team of the Matchday: Forsberg, Ojeda make history on Matchday 12

Every player selected made a decisive contribution to secure at least a point for their team, earning their spot in a game-changing Matchday 12 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Headlines were written at Sports Illustrated Stadium as the New York Red Bulls got a bit of revenge for their 2024 MLS Cup loss to the LA Galaxy, hanging an American football scoreline on the reigning champs. Setting up both of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goals while scoring twice himself, Emil Forsberg became the second player in RBNY history (alongside Antony De Avila in 1997) to record multiple goals and assists during a single match in the 7-0 rout.

Setting a club record himself, Martín Ojeda joined Cyle Larin as the only two Orlando City SC players to score a regular-season hat trick for the Lions, earning a 3-3 home draw against the New England Revolution.

Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire told a similar story as Brian White equaled the MLS Golden Boot lead (eight goals) with a brace in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2-2 comeback draw against LAFC at BC Place.

At the other end of the table, Prince Owusu finally sent CF Montréal fans home happy with a brilliantly-curled finish to earn the Quebecers their first win of the season, 1-0, at New York City FC.