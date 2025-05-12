Team of the Matchday: Forsberg, Ojeda make history on Matchday 12

Every player selected made a decisive contribution to secure at least a point for their team, earning their spot in a game-changing Matchday 12 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Sean Johnson (TOR) - Andy Najar (NSH), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), DeJuan Jones (SJ) - Martín Ojeda (ORL), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Albert Rusnák (SEA) - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN)
Coach: Eric Ramsay (MIN)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Omar Valencia (RBNY), Rominigue Kouamé (CHI), Robin Lod (MIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Santiago Moreno (POR), Carles Gil (NE), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Anders Dreyer (SD)
Team highlights
Headlines were written at Sports Illustrated Stadium as the New York Red Bulls got a bit of revenge for their 2024 MLS Cup loss to the LA Galaxy, hanging an American football scoreline on the reigning champs. Setting up both of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goals while scoring twice himself, Emil Forsberg became the second player in RBNY history (alongside Antony De Avila in 1997) to record multiple goals and assists during a single match in the 7-0 rout.
Setting a club record himself, Martín Ojeda joined Cyle Larin as the only two Orlando City SC players to score a regular-season hat trick for the Lions, earning a 3-3 home draw against the New England Revolution.
Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire told a similar story as Brian White equaled the MLS Golden Boot lead (eight goals) with a brace in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2-2 comeback draw against LAFC at BC Place.
By the same scoreline, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend drew 2-2. Sean Zawadzki tapped home a stoppage-time equalizer as the Columbus Crew snatched a point at the Philadelphia Union. That result opened the door for Evander to catapult FC Cincinnati to the top of the East with 1g/1a in Cincy’s 2-1 home win over Austin FC.
At the other end of the table, Prince Owusu finally sent CF Montréal fans home happy with a brilliantly-curled finish to earn the Quebecers their first win of the season, 1-0, at New York City FC.
Toronto FC earned their first home win of the year, 2-0, over D.C. United courtesy of five saves from goalkeeper Sean Johnson. His USMNT teammate DeJuan Jones also secured a clean sheet while scoring the winning goal in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-0 victory at the Colorado Rapids.
At Shell Energy Stadium, Albert Rusnák ran the show for Seattle Sounders FC with a brace in their 3-1 triumph over Houston Dynamo FC, while Andy Najar provided the game-winning assist in Nashville SC’s 2-1 home win over Charlotte FC.
Lastly, Eric Ramsay claimed managerial honors by guiding Minnesota United FC to a convincing 4-1 victory over reigning Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF at Allianz Field.