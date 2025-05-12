Brian White brace rescues Vancouver Whitecaps against LAFC 

Golden Boot pace

“Brian is a player where when you have him on the pitch, you have the feeling he can always score,” head coach Jesper Sørensen said post-game. “It's a great feeling to have and he's been great for us all year long, also in the games where he hasn't scored.

“I just think, for me, when I talk to Brian, it's about not focusing too much to try to push towards his chances, but more let them occur naturally and don't force anything. I think he's found a very good balance of all the time helping the team and all the time being in positions in the box where we also want him to be when we're attacking.”