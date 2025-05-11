Minnesota United outclass Lionel Messi & Miami in "special day"

Minnesota United gave their supporters an afternoon to remember on Saturday, ambushing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami , 4-1 , before an overflow crowd at sun-splashed Allianz Field, a signature victory for their young coach Eric Ramsay and his ascendant Loons that pushes them into sole possession of second place in the MLS Western Conference one third of the way into the campaign.

“It’s a huge win for us,” MNUFC standout Robin Lod , who netted the night’s fifth goal with a gorgeous curler from just outside the Miami penalty box, told MLS Season Pass postgame. “We showed we can beat a really, really good team in MLS and, yeah, it just showed the characteristics of our team that we can win.”

“It's a very special day for the club, and there's a certain relief, I guess for me, in the fact that we showed what we are as a club. And I hope the fans really enjoyed it, because obviously days like this don't happen every week.”

“We didn't control the ball, but with the ball we played with a very high tempo and we created opportunities from more organized plays, from set pieces, from counterattacks,” said Ramsay afterwards. “We defended like an elite team in that sense, and for a coach, there's nothing better.

Ramsay’s transition-oriented game model sliced the rickety Miami defense to ribbons with icy efficiency on the counterattack, the four goals matching their biggest attacking output of the Englishman's year-plus tenure to date.

This was indeed a trademark MNUFC result, achieved with just five shots on target and a mere 33% of ball possession – and their key second goal, an Anthony Markanich header that pushed their lead to 2-0 mere seconds before halftime, was produced off a long throw-in.

Miami slumping

This marks IMCF’s fourth loss in their last five matches across all competitions – a span in which the Floridians have leaked a whopping 14 goals, while crashing out of Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Now they'll fly directly to the West Coast for a midweek duel with the San Jose Earthquakes, statistically one of the most prolific attacking teams in the league.

It all piles another stack of sobering questions on coach Javier Mascherano’s desk, several of which were spelled out bluntly in his postgame press conference.

“Unfortunately, it is a very hard loss for us, because beyond everything, we knew that Minnesota could do this kind of damage in transition and set pieces, and they ended up doing damage in a way that we had thought about before the match, and that's what worries me,” said the first-year boss in Spanish.

“It's inattention – a lack of focus that you can't have in this kind of match.”

Luis Suárez missed out on this match due to a migraine, according to Mascherano, and his team seemed to miss the veteran striker’s role as a reference point at the tip of the spear, with Messi filling in as a false No. 9 to mixed results.

The GOAT bagged his fifth goal in league play right after halftime to haul his side back into contention, and the visitors did threaten to dig out an equalizer in the ensuing period before a decisive own goal by Marcelo Weigandt, the Argentine fullback stranded in an awkward position as he defended an inswinging cross to the back post while facing his own net.