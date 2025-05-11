Red Bulls' revenge: New York crush Galaxy in MLS Cup rematch

In a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final, the Red Bulls dominated the LA Galaxy, cruising to an impressive 7-0 victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Matchday 12.

“It’s a good feeling, of course, to have this performance,” manager Sandro Schwarz said after the blowout victory. “It's not only the result – it's the quality, the intensity with which we played.”

Six months after their 2-1 loss at MLS Cup 2024, RBNY had an opportunity to get the better of the Galaxy, this time at home. Six Red Bull starters from Saturday night also started last year's final, and they made the most of their chance.