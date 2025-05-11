Red Bulls' revenge: New York crush Galaxy in MLS Cup rematch

The New York Red Bulls got a sweet slice of revenge.
In a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final, the Red Bulls dominated the LA Galaxy, cruising to an impressive 7-0 victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Matchday 12.
“It’s a good feeling, of course, to have this performance,” manager Sandro Schwarz said after the blowout victory. “It's not only the result – it's the quality, the intensity with which we played.”
Six months after their 2-1 loss at MLS Cup 2024, RBNY had an opportunity to get the better of the Galaxy, this time at home. Six Red Bull starters from Saturday night also started last year's final, and they made the most of their chance.
“To play with a real direction and very aggressively, it was great to see today,” Schwarz said. “And we scored in the right moments, especially in the first part of the game.”
Star power shines
The Red Bulls’ stars led the way in the rout. Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a brace each, as both combined for three first-half goals before Forsberg converted a beautiful free kick at the start of the second half.
Even at 4-0, RBNY's relentless attack kept the pressure on, with substitute Cameron Harper taking advantage of a misplaced pass to increase the lead to five. That’s when the wheels came off for the Galaxy: Dennis Gjengaar joined in on the scoring in the 88th minute, before a Miki Yamane own goal in stoppage time made it seven.
But the Red Bulls’ outburst showed the levels their attack can reach, led by the burgeoning partnership between Choupo-Moting and Forsberg.
“You see that the quality of Forsberg and Choupo-Moting was great,” Schwarz said. “How they work, and then especially the quality in the final third.
“They’re great guys off the pitch. They’re helping the young guys, especially. And of course, we see the quality on the pitch with the clear direction, the deep runs. Emil’s first goal was top, with a great assist by Omar Valencia. Choupo made some great runs. This is what we need.”
Big battles to come
An up-and-down start to the season has left the Red Bulls in the middle of the competitive Eastern Conference standings. They hope this outburst will fuel them in the weeks to come.
“We are looking at the big picture, but we are satisfied and happy with the result and the quality we have seen today,” Schwarz said. “Great, great atmosphere today.”
Next up, they travel to Nashville SC for a midweek match (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+), before Saturday's Rivalry Week showdown with New York City FC.
“It’s great, but now we have to continue in four days,” Schwarz said.