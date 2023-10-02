Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati & St. Louis CITY SC make history

Jonathan Sigal

FC Cincinnati and St. Louis CITY SC won’t soon forget their historic Matchday 35 results – prompting prime real estate in the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Cincy, powered by two goals from striker Brandon Vazquez in a 3-2 victory at Toronto FC, secured the Supporters’ Shield and No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Pat Noonan gets top coaching honors after completing the club’s rise from three straight Wooden Spoon finishes (2019-21) to their first MLS-era trophy.

St. Louis’ two DPs – striker João Klauss (2g/0a) and midfielder Eduard Löwen (0g/2a) – were difference-makers in a 4-1 rout of Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City, while goalkeeper Roman Bürki made six stops. Their collective efforts helped CITY SC clinch a list of expansion-club first that includes the Western Conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, most wins by a new team (17) and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

Several other big-name attackers are in the TotM, including Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango after his header earned a 1-0 win at LAFC (his former team) and vaulted them into second place in the West. Operating in a hybrid striker/midfielder role nowadays, Vancouver Whitecaps FC captain Ryan Gauld (1g/1a) was key in a 2-2 draw vs. D.C. United.

Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres (1g/0a) was the driving force behind a 3-0 win over CF Montréal, while LA Galaxy winger Douglas Costa (1g/2a) impressed in a 3-3 draw vs. the Portland Timbers.

There are three goalscoring center backs in the TotM XI as well: Andreas Maxsö (Colorado Rapids), Tomás Avilés (Inter Miami CF) and Dave Romney (New England Revolution). Maxsö’s corner-kick volley was enough in a 1-0 win over Austin FC, Avilés’ stoppage-time header salvaged a 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC, and Romney’s back-post header sealed a 2-1 bounce-back win over Charlotte FC.

We gave Bürki a shoutout above, but the lead ‘keeper spot belongs to Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake. The Jamaican international’s eight saves were immense in a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Andre Blake (PHI) - Andreas Maxsö (COL), Tomás Avilés (MIA), Dave Romney (NE) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Eduard Löwen (STL), Douglas Costa (LA) - João Klauss (STL), Brandon Vazquez (CIN), Cristian Arango (RSL)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Roman Bürki (STL), Eriq Zavaleta (LA), Reed Baker-Whiting (SEA), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Mateusz Klich (DC), Santiago Moreno (POR), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Georgios Koutsias (CHI)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

