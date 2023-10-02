Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati & St. Louis CITY SC make history

FC Cincinnati and St. Louis CITY SC won’t soon forget their historic Matchday 35 results – prompting prime real estate in the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Cincy, powered by two goals from striker Brandon Vazquez in a 3-2 victory at Toronto FC, secured the Supporters’ Shield and No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Pat Noonan gets top coaching honors after completing the club’s rise from three straight Wooden Spoon finishes (2019-21) to their first MLS-era trophy.
St. Louis’ two DPs – striker João Klauss (2g/0a) and midfielder Eduard Löwen (0g/2a) – were difference-makers in a 4-1 rout of Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City, while goalkeeper Roman Bürki made six stops. Their collective efforts helped CITY SC clinch a list of expansion-club first that includes the Western Conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, most wins by a new team (17) and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
Several other big-name attackers are in the TotM, including Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango after his header earned a 1-0 win at LAFC (his former team) and vaulted them into second place in the West. Operating in a hybrid striker/midfielder role nowadays, Vancouver Whitecaps FC captain Ryan Gauld (1g/1a) was key in a 2-2 draw vs. D.C. United.
Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres (1g/0a) was the driving force behind a 3-0 win over CF Montréal, while LA Galaxy winger Douglas Costa (1g/2a) impressed in a 3-3 draw vs. the Portland Timbers.
There are three goalscoring center backs in the TotM XI as well: Andreas Maxsö (Colorado Rapids), Tomás Avilés (Inter Miami CF) and Dave Romney (New England Revolution). Maxsö’s corner-kick volley was enough in a 1-0 win over Austin FC, Avilés’ stoppage-time header salvaged a 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC, and Romney’s back-post header sealed a 2-1 bounce-back win over Charlotte FC.
We gave Bürki a shoutout above, but the lead ‘keeper spot belongs to Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake. The Jamaican international’s eight saves were immense in a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Andre Blake (PHI) - Andreas Maxsö (COL), Tomás Avilés (MIA), Dave Romney (NE) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Eduard Löwen (STL), Douglas Costa (LA) - João Klauss (STL), Brandon Vazquez (CIN), Cristian Arango (RSL)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Roman Bürki (STL), Eriq Zavaleta (LA), Reed Baker-Whiting (SEA), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Mateusz Klich (DC), Santiago Moreno (POR), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Georgios Koutsias (CHI)
