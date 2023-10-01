St. Louis CITY dominate Sporting KC to set another MLS record

In a season full of firsts, St Louis CITY SC made history yet again Saturday night in their 4-1 rout of Sporting Kansas City .

“You can check these boxes now, you can check a few things off the list,” head coach Bradley Carnell said postgame, with two matches remaining. “But we wanna keep on going now. We need a couple of more points to make 58 points, I believe, to make our own.”

To make Saturday’s achievement even sweeter, they won the season series over SKC (2W-1L-0D) while sending their rival further away from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field.

With two games remaining, they’re now on the verge of clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference (which would also be a first in MLS history) and are just two points shy of breaking the single-season points record by an inaugural club, set by LAFC (57 points) in 2018.

CITY SC’s ruthless dismantling of their Midwestern neighbors – powered by second-half goals from Samuel Adeniran (73’), Jared Stroud (75’) and João Klauss (80’, 85’) – gave them 17 wins on the season, the most ever for an expansion team, excluding the pre-shootout era.

Stirred on by raucous home fans, who unveiled a Wizard of Oz-inspired tifo prior to kickoff, St. Louis struggled to gain an edge over Sporting early on in the match. However, a big tackle from Adeniran before the halftime break injected life into the home side – and the goals eventually came pouring out midway through the second half.

“We live and die by those principles of being aggressive,” Carnell said. “And I think that’s what we were today. But for sure these moments help us.”

Adeniran, who opened the scoring with a well-timed header off Edward Löwen's free kick, reached an impressive 8g/1a on the season in less than 900 minutes played. The 25-year-old, acquired in an offseason trade from Seattle Sounders FC, is just one of many St. Louis players defying expectations in 2023.