Inter Miami deny Lionel Messi injury report: "He's feeling better and better"

Sometimes soccer is a game of agonizing inches, as Inter Miami CF were reminded of yet again deep into injury time of Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC .

“I could’ve finished the game off,” the rising Honduran international later said to MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Katie Witham. “But I mean, it's life and it’s soccer, you know?”

Could such a moment turn out to be the difference between making the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and watching them from home?

The home faithful at DRV PNK Stadium thought they’d witness exactly that when David Ruíz broke clear in the Cityzens’ penalty box two minutes later, only for the teenage homegrown’s rising shot to clang off the underside of the crossbar and bounce away from the goal.

The Herons had rallied from the gut punch of conceding a late near-post goal by Santiago Rodríguez (77'), drawing level in the 95th minute via Tomás Avilés ’ corner-kick header and scrapping desperately for a late comeback winner.

Messi update

Head referee Victor Rivas blew the full-time whistle less than two minutes later, leaving two points on the table for both postseason-chasing sides and setting up Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino for another round of questions about his team’s breathless hunt for the playoffs – and the status of the global megastar who’s still watching their matches from the sidelines, instead of inspiring their team on the pitch.

Lionel Messi sat out his third straight match here. And during the weather delay that pushed back kickoff by about an hour, a report broke on Twitter from a reporter named Caden DeLisa alleging an MRI had discovered a hamstring tear that was “likely” to rule Messi out for the remainder of the season.

Martino refuted the report in his postgame presser.

“It is what I said. We're going to see this game to game,” said the veteran Argentine manager in Spanish, repeating yet again the framing he’s offered since Messi returned from international duty earlier this month with what Martino described as irritation from the scar tissue of an old injury somewhere in the GOAT’s leg muscles. “We're going to evaluate him [ahead of Wednesday’s match] against Chicago.