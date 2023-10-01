FC Cincinnati savor Supporters' Shield: "The job’s not done"

FC Cincinnati have captured MLS silverware for the first time in club history, winning the 2023 Supporters’ Shield .

“For Carl [Linder III] and the entire ownership group and the support this club’s been given to the staff members, the players, and the fans, this is really neat. I want people to really enjoy this … we look forward to sharing this moment with our fans on Wednesday.”

“What a special moment for our club. This was a really, really neat moment to experience and share with the players and staff members who are here,” head coach Pat Noonan said postgame at BMO Field.

The Orange & Blue are mathematically guaranteed to finish as regular-season champions after beating Toronto FC , 3-2 , on Saturday evening. They have secured the Eastern Conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, plus will compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Transformation

Cincy have charted a remarkable turnaround after losses piled up in the Queen City during the club's first years in MLS. Upon entering the league as an expansion side in 2019, they finished bottom of the overall table for three straight seasons (2019-21).

But since ex-Philadelphia Union duo Noonan and general manager Chris Albright took over before the 2022 campaign, the club has undergone an on-field transformation, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time last season.

In 2023, Cincy have taken 65 points (19W-4L-8D record) and can set a new single-season points record by winning their three remaining games. They're chasing the 2021 New England Revolution (73 points).

“I just think over the two years we’ve become so strong as a group that this is a possibility,” said Noonan, reflecting back on his tenure. “Hopefully it’s the beginning of more success and more trophies for this club.”