Got depth? How Matchday 5 tested clubs across MLS

Atlanta United traveled to Columbus absent several key pieces with Thiago Almada , Miles Robinson and five others off with their national teams this weekend. Their hosts had comparable concerns: star striker Cucho Hernández is hurt and his attacking partner Lucas Zelarayán is away with the Armenian national team, one of three international absences for the Crew.

The jaw-dropping 6-1 scoreline at Lower.com Field tells us which side coped better with the challenge, doesn’t it? While one game will always be a small sample size, both the evening’s stat line and eye test suggest that:

A confluence of scheduling constraints from climate to the calendar to umpteen other factors has forced MLS to play through this and other international windows. That will always be a contentious situation on some level, yet it’s also a reflection of the league’s maturation from the old days when there were far, far fewer international-caliber players here. Given those realities, it’s proven to be an early test of roster depth, which, like it or not, always gets exposed sooner or later.

We’re not going to pile on ATL here: This one had ‘bad day at the office vibes’ and they dealt Portland a similar experience in last week’s 5-1 rout back in Georgia. It’s worth noting, though, what their president/CEO Garth Lagerwey said in a very good profile piece a few days ago : “We had some deals in this [Primary Transfer] Window that we had to do for salary cap reasons and that’s a posture that I don’t want to be in again.”

In Portland, teenage homegrown Tega Ikoba came off the bench to spark life into what had up to that point been a pretty dour grind of a game against the LA Galaxy, nearly finding a dramatic late winner for the Timbers. No Raúl Ruidíaz for Seattle’s journey to Kansas City? No problem for the Sounders, thanks to Jordan Morris shifting from the left wing to lead the line and racking up four goals against Sporting KC, all four of them assisted by Léo Chú, the guy who stepped into his usual slot out wide.

In a meeting of two teams missing seven internationals apiece and others due to injury, Orlando City SC snapped the Philadelphia Union’s year-plus, 24-match home unbeaten streak with two early goals at Subaru Park that paced a 2-1 win.

Playing in front of a River End banner proclaiming “PHILADEPTHIA,’ the DOOPers responded almost immediately. But a 2-0 hole after 10 minutes is no recipe for success. It was just the kind of opportunistic smash-and-grab that will be familiar to observers of Oscar Pareja’s teams over the years.

“Do we miss the guys that aren’t here? Of course,” said Philly boss and reigning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award winner Jim Curtin, later adding, “We’re pissed and we’re going to get better.”

In the foggy, rain-soaked District of Columbia, Bruce Arena had the enviable luxury of bringing veteran striker Jozy Altidore and elite playmaker Carles Gil off the bench with the New England Revolution chasing a 1-0 deficit vs. D.C. United. And literal seconds later, the Revs had their equalizer via Gil’s second touch, a gilded delivery to Gustavo Bou.