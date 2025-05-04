Chucky Lozano's dominant night propels San Diego FC

Chucky Lozano's first MLS season has been all San Diego FC could have hoped for and more.
The club's first-ever Designated Player provided another standout performance on Saturday, scoring twice and adding a pair of assists in a 5-0 home rout of FC Dallas, giving the expansion side a much-needed return to the win column.
Following three straight defeats in which Mikey Varas’s squad was outscored 9-3, SDFC desperately needed their stars to shine brightest.
Lozano more than answered the call in the most lopsided win in club history.
In addition to his first MLS brace, the superstar Mexican international played provider on two of the Chrome-and-Azul's final three tallies of the night, helping set up goals by fellow DP Anders Dreyer and midfielder Onni Valakari. The latter assisted on Milan Iloski's late tally to cap a night to remember at Snapdragon Stadium.
“It’s important to have confidence," said Lozano postgame. "It's a plus for a player and the club, the players and the coach have given me confidence and let’s take advantage of it.
I am happy to help my teammates and the team. Hopefully, we can continue this path for the club.”
Lozano is now up 4g/6a on the season, including four goals and four assists in his last five matches since returning to the starting XI from a hamstring injury.
San Diego's star man also became just the fifth player in MLS history to produce at least four goals and four assists in his first eight games with an expansion club during their debut season.