Chucky Lozano's dominant night propels San Diego FC

Chucky Lozano 's first MLS season has been all San Diego FC could have hoped for and more.

Lozano more than answered the call in the most lopsided win in club history.

Following three straight defeats in which Mikey Varas’s squad was outscored 9-3, SDFC desperately needed their stars to shine brightest.

The club's first-ever Designated Player provided another standout performance on Saturday, scoring twice and adding a pair of assists in a 5-0 home rout of FC Dallas , giving the expansion side a much-needed return to the win column.

In addition to his first MLS brace, the superstar Mexican international played provider on two of the Chrome-and-Azul's final three tallies of the night, helping set up goals by fellow DP Anders Dreyer and midfielder Onni Valakari. The latter assisted on Milan Iloski's late tally to cap a night to remember at Snapdragon Stadium.

“It’s important to have confidence," said Lozano postgame. "It's a plus for a player and the club, the players and the coach have given me confidence and let’s take advantage of it.