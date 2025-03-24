Team of the Matchday: Chicago Fire, Orlando City turn heads in Matchday 5

Goals change games, which was especially evident in a competitive Matchday 5 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi selection process in which every outfield player provided a goal contribution to justify their inclusion.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Matt Freese (NYC) - Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Aaron Long (LAFC), Alex Freeman (ORL) - Evander (CIN), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Owen Wolff (ATX), Pep Biel (CLT) - Martín Ojeda (ORL), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter (CHI)
Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Ian Glavinovich (PHI), Emiro Garcés (LA), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Jonathan Pérez (NSH), Antony (POR), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Luis Muriel (ORL)
Team highlights
FC Cincinnati’s Evander and Minnesota United FC’s Kelvin Yeboah kicked off the weekend’s action with respective braces in 2-2 home draws against Atlanta United and LA Galaxy to earn their spots. Emil Forsberg also netted twice to propel the New York Red Bulls past Toronto FC 2-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
As if two goal contributions weren't enough, Pep Biel caught the eye in Charlotte FC’s 4-1 home win over the Earthquakes with a pair of incisive assists behind San Jose's backline to top off his earlier pinpoint finish.
Ditto for Martín Ojeda in Orlando City SC’s 4-1 thrashing of D.C. United. The Argentine No. 10's three goal contributions included a set-piece cross onto the forehead of right back Alex Freeman, who finished the scoring move after providing an assist of his own to open the scoring at Inter&Co Stadium.
In Vancouver, former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter continued to impress in his MLS return, leading Chicago Fire FC to their first three-game road win streak since 2009 with a 3-1 triumph over the Whitecaps courtesy of an assist and first MLS goal from Philip Zinckernagel.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese earned a point for his side in Columbus with five saves to blank the undefeated Crew in a 0-0 draw.
Showing why they are longstanding USMNT center backs, Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman made an impact on both ends of the pitch to earn TotM selections. In addition to conducting shutouts, LAFC’s captain scored in a 2-0 away win over Sporting Kansas City while Nashville SC's captain assisted in their 3-0 home victory against CF Montréal.
Finally, Owen Wolff’s high soccer IQ was on full display throughout Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire as he assisted the winning goal for Austin FC in a 2-1 home triumph over San Diego FC with a cleverly taken, quick free kick.