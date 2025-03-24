Team of the Matchday: Chicago Fire, Orlando City turn heads in Matchday 5

Goals change games, which was especially evident in a competitive Matchday 5 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi selection process in which every outfield player provided a goal contribution to justify their inclusion.

Team highlights

As if two goal contributions weren't enough, Pep Biel caught the eye in Charlotte FC’s 4-1 home win over the Earthquakes with a pair of incisive assists behind San Jose's backline to top off his earlier pinpoint finish.

Ditto for Martín Ojeda in Orlando City SC’s 4-1 thrashing of D.C. United. The Argentine No. 10's three goal contributions included a set-piece cross onto the forehead of right back Alex Freeman, who finished the scoring move after providing an assist of his own to open the scoring at Inter&Co Stadium.

In Vancouver, former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter continued to impress in his MLS return, leading Chicago Fire FC to their first three-game road win streak since 2009 with a 3-1 triumph over the Whitecaps courtesy of an assist and first MLS goal from Philip Zinckernagel.

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese earned a point for his side in Columbus with five saves to blank the undefeated Crew in a 0-0 draw.