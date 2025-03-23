Charlotte get flashy, Cuypers finds form for Chicago & more from Matchday 5

Kerr clearly has the tools to stretch teams (something TFC desperately need) and has mastered the art of the aerial game, but at times he looks passive and has yet to manage the defensive responsibilities needed to convince the last three TFC managers to get consistent starts as of yet.

That said, Insigne gave a listless 97 mins that were his first mins of 2025 and first start since last September. It showed. Robin Fraser switched the shape to a 3-4-3 and looked miles better when Kerr came on (alongside Derrick Etienne Jr., who provided the beautiful cross). I’d expect Kerr to go into the XI. He deserves it.