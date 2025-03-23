Berhalter Ball: Chicago Fire reach new heights on the road

There are no more perfect teams in Major League Soccer after Chicago Fire FC dealt Vancouver Whitecaps FC their first loss of the season Saturday night with a 3-1 decision at BC Place.
Hugo Cuypers continued his torrid scoring streak, while Philip Zinckernagel and Rominigue Kouamé opened their accounts to lead Chicago to their third straight win – all coming on the road.
The convincing result pushed Gregg Berhalter's side to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 10 points and a +3 goal differential.
“This is the first time in 16 years that the club has won three games in a row," Berhalter told reporters after the match. "And it says a lot about this group and their mindset."
New guys off and running
Zinckernagel and Kouamé are now off and running, scoring their first goals of the season after joining a revitalized Chicago side over the winter.
“It was exciting. He has waited a long time to make his debut,” Berhalter said of Kouamé, who joined Chicago from Spanish side Cádiz on loan. “He’s had a long road to get to this point, and he certainly made an impact today.”
Zinckernagel, who arrived from Belgian side Club Brugge, also received praise from his manager.
“He was the coaches’ man of the match for his contributions," Berhalter said. "We know what Philip can do – he’s an outstanding player.”
Leading by example
Cuypers, meanwhile, has found his groove. The club-record signing already has five goals in the last four matches – a much-improved rate compared to his debut 2024 campaign, when he finished with 10 goals across 31 matches.
This newfound form has Cuypers just one goal behind the Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
"Hugo is the man on the spot. If we can provide him service, he finishes very calmly and collected," said Berhalter.
Berhalter derby
Saturday's match marked just the second time in league history that a head coach, Gregg Berhalter, faced off against his son, Sebastian.
"Every time there was a set piece, I held my breath – he puts in some good balls. It’s kind of annoying," joked Berhalter about the experience, which turned into a family affair with many relatives in attendance.
"We’ve got everything here – aunts, uncles, grandparents. Everyone’s here. Thankfully, we [Chicago] won, so I don’t have to buy dinner."
The Fire return home to Soldier Field on March 29, looking to make it four straight wins against CF Montréal (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).