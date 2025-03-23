Berhalter Ball: Chicago Fire reach new heights on the road

There are no more perfect teams in Major League Soccer after Chicago Fire FC dealt Vancouver Whitecaps FC their first loss of the season Saturday night with a 3-1 decision at BC Place.

“This is the first time in 16 years that the club has won three games in a row," Berhalter told reporters after the match. "And it says a lot about this group and their mindset."

The convincing result pushed Gregg Berhalter's side to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 10 points and a +3 goal differential.

Hugo Cuypers continued his torrid scoring streak, while Philip Zinckernagel and Rominigue Kouamé opened their accounts to lead Chicago to their third straight win – all coming on the road.

New guys off and running

Zinckernagel and Kouamé are now off and running, scoring their first goals of the season after joining a revitalized Chicago side over the winter.

“It was exciting. He has waited a long time to make his debut,” Berhalter said of Kouamé, who joined Chicago from Spanish side Cádiz on loan. “He’s had a long road to get to this point, and he certainly made an impact today.”

Zinckernagel, who arrived from Belgian side Club Brugge, also received praise from his manager.